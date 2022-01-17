Most countries have travel restrictions in place in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.

The latest big changes include:

Only fully-vaccinated UK travellers are currently allowed into Spain.

Pre-departure tests are no longer required for the UK.

This article is updated regularly, but rules change quickly so please check official government advice before travelling.

A negative PCR test and proof of vaccination taken less than 72 hours before arrival are required for all foreign nationals.

All land borders are open and there is no restricted movement around the country.

Measures to contain COVID-19 remain in effect, including night-time curfews from 11pm to 6am, and mandatory face masks indoors and on public transport.

Masks are required on public transport and in indoor spaces.

Austria is connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate ( EUDCC ), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

If you are travelling from a country not on Austria’s safelist you will need to complete a pre-travel clearance form. You can find the full list of safe countries and regions here . Currently, entry from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe is not possible.

Foreign arrivals who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to do a PCR test 72 hours before entry. This rule still holds for those above six who are not vaccinated.

All public spaces and tourist destinations are open with some restrictions in place.

At the moment, most countries are considered high risk but fully vaccinated arrivals are exempt from restrictions.

It's still possible to travel to Belarus by air under certain restrictions, but land travel for leisure is currently banned.

People entering bars, restaurants, cafes and other indoor must show their COVID-19 safe status through the Belgian Covid Safe Ticket (CST) system.

Masks are no longer required outdoors but remain compulsory in indoor spaces such as shops, places of worship and public transport.

The rules for testing and quarantine vary depending on where you are travelling from, where you have been in the last 14 days and your vaccination status. The official government website is the best source of information on Belgum's rules.

Everyone entering the country must fill in a Passenger Locator Form , except if you are staying in Belgium for less than 48 hours.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate ( EUDCC ), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

People must wear masks in outdoor and indoor public spaces and on public transport.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and cafes are open, along with most other businesses.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina border police are publishing regular updates about foreign travel here.

The government are encouraging people to exercise caution after reports of a number of coronavirus cases associated with visits to bars and nightclubs.

Failing to provide any of the above documents, travellers have the obligation to isolate themselves for 10 days on arrival in Croatia. this isolation can be shortened by obtaining a negative result in a PCR test or rapid antigenic carried out in Croatia.

All passengers coming from an EU/EEA country on the 'green list' are allowed into Croatia, as long as they can show a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before departing, or a vaccination certificate.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

A Cyprus Flight Pass must be obtained by all arrivals, along with a negative PCR test for orange and red list arrivals.

Cyprus is also operating a 'SafePass' to access public spaces, where face masks must be worn.

The country has a colour-coded system in place, with requirements for travellers depending on their location.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Cyprus has toughened its COVID-19 screening for all travellers, now requiring them to present a negative PCR result taken within 48 hours of departure. Those aged 12 and above must also take a PCR test on arrival at the airport, quarantining until the results are back from the lab.

Museums, cinemas, art galleries, concerts, cinemas and similar are open but you need a corona passport or proof of vaccination to enter.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Check if there are any restrictions for the country you are travelling from here .

All foreigners and non-residents entering Denmark must do a test before arrival. This can be a PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival, or an antigen test taken 48 hours before arrival.

The Finnish Border Guard gives advice on cross-border traffic by phone and email. The service is available in Finnish, Swedish and English on weekdays between 8.00 and 16.00 at +358 295 420 100. Questions can also be sent by email to rajavartiolaitos@raja.fi.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Finnish citizens and residents, or those arriving for 'compelling reasons' do not have to show a negative test on arrival.

All passengers arriving in Finland from abroad are required to present proof of full vaccination or proof of recovery from COVID-19 within the past six months, along with a negative COVID-19 test taken less than 48 hours prior to arrival.

Mask-wearing is compulsory in all enclosed public spaces - and some outdoor places, including crowded queues, markets, or in the stands of a stadium.

Arrivals from Southern Africa are currently banned, due to a new variant. Full details on this are here .

Unvaccinated passengers travelling from the UK to France by Eurostar will be asked to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival at Gare du Nord.

Non-vaccinated visitors from the EU need to present a negative test taken 24 hours before travel.

France is connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

France requires all UK travellers to present a negative COVID-19 test - either antigen or PCR - taken within 24 hours before departure. Antigen tests must be certified by a laboratory and NHS lateral flow test kits are not allowed.

France has now lifted its ban on UK tourists . Brits no longer need a 'compelling' reason or have to isolate on arrival. Full details on the new rules are here .

UK tourists who are fully vaccinated are allowed into Germany without showing a negative COVID-19 test or quarantining for 14 days on arrival. The UK will also be classified as a high-risk area, according to a statement on the German embassy's website .

Unvaccinated travellers from Belgium, Ireland, Greece and the Netherlands will have to self-isolate for up to ten days on arrival in Germany. This can be shortened by submitting a negative test on or after the fifth day of quarantine. Arrivals from these countries will also have to register on Germany’s Digital Entry Portal .

Travellers entering the country need to fill out a digital registration form before they travel and must have proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test. Full details here .

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

German regions have some authority to set their own restrictions leading to new restrictions being put in place since mid-November. It is best to research where you are going to find out what restrictions are in place at the time, as they can change at short notice.

Arrivals from other "areas of variant of concern" are subject to different rules, detailed here .

Only German citizens are allowed into the country on flights from South Africa. Arrivals will need to go into quarantine for 14 days whether they are vaccinated or not.

Travellers from the following countries are allowed in only for essential reasons: South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Eswatini, Zambia and Malawi. These arrivals will have to quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

A PCR test, EU Digital Certificate, or proof of vaccination are required for almost all arrivals.

Curfews have been imposed across some of the Greek islands.

Beaches are open but people must socially distance themselves. Masks must be worn in all indoor public places.

All incoming travellers are now required to have follow-up tests for COVID-19 on the second and fourth days after their arrival.

Curfews are no longer in place. Shops and service providers are now open as normal.

Social distancing rules are no longer in force, but people must wear face masks in hospitals and 'social institutions'. They must be worn on public transport too.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Only people who are fully vaccinated, or who have proof of recovery from COVID-19 in the past six months, will be able to enjoy indoor hospitality.

Travellers must also fill out a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before departure.

If you are not fully vaccinated, you will still be required to show a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before travel.

If you are fully vaccinated or have proof of recovery, arrivals in Ireland are no longer required to present a negative antigen or PCR test.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Arrivals from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini are only allowed for essential reasons, such as work, study or returning to one's residence.

The country is colour coded, with most regions currently in the lowest-risk white zone, meaning outdoor dining is allowed and hotels are open.

Italy now requires a 'super green pass' to enter hotels, bars, restaurants, cafes, use public transport and the majority of indoor venues. This super green pass is only available to people are fully vaccinated, unlike previously when proof of a negative test was sufficient. Italian citizens and residents can obtain green passes in many ways, but for visitors a vaccination certificate from your home country will be accepted in its place.

Italy has extended its state of emergency until the end of March, which gives the government greater powers to implement new laws at short notice.

Unvaccinated arrivals from many countries have to quarantine on arrival. Again fill in this questionnaire for full details.

All travellers from EU countries will need to present a negative COVID test on arrival. The time frames for taking these vary by country, but Italy has a simple questionnaire to fill in , which will instantly give you the rules to follow based on your situation.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

All arrivals must show a negative PCR test performed no more than 72 hours before flying to be allowed to enter Latvia.

Non-EUDCC arrivals must isolate for 10 days upon arrival in Latvia - even if you test negative.

Everyone who intends to enter Latvia is required to complete and submit an electronic form no earlier than 48 hours before entering Latvia.

Liechtenstein follows Switzerland's travel advice, so information about travel in either country can be found here .

For the most part, the tourism industry is operating and the usual COVID-19 measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing apply in public spaces.

Anybody travelling to Liechtenstein from a ‘high risk’ country must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Anyone arriving in Lithuania will need to present a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours or submit to being tested on arrival at the airport. All travellers are required to then quarantine for 10 days.

Borders remain open to EU and EEA citizens but movement within the country remains restricted.

Foreign nationals travelling to Lithuania must complete an online registration form no earlier than 24 hours before they begin their journey.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

There is no requirement to quarantine when entering Luxembourg. However, if you do not have evidence of a negative test or submit to a rapid antigen test at the airport (which costs €10), you will need to self-isolate for 14 days or until you can show a negative test.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Visitors from the UK to Malta who have not been fully vaccinated will have to quarantine for 14 days.

Only fully vaccinated people in possession of a recognised vaccination certificate are exempt from quarantine.

Failure to provide a vaccination certificate will result in testing on arrival and quarantine. Travelling from countries on the 'dark' red list is only possible upon authorisation from the public health authorities.

Regular updates on travel restrictions, which depend on where you're travelling from, come from the border police website here .

Private events such as weddings or birthday parties are not allowed, and nightclubs are closed.

Most hotels are open with no restrictive measures in place.

Due to the new Omicron variant, direct flights from South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe are banned.

No negative test or quarantine period is required for visitors arriving from "safe" countries across the EU, Asia, and Oceania. A full list can be found here .

Anyone arriving in the Netherlands from highly impacted areas is required to undergo 10 days of self-quarantine.

All arrivals must present a negative PCR test, no older than 72 hours and fill in a health declaration form.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Hairdressers, nail technicians, sex workers and others in contact-based professions may see customers before 5pm.

Cinemas, museums, theatres and concert venues are closed. Essential shops, such as supermarkets and chemists, are open until 8pm.

Restaurants, bars and cafes are closed except for takeaway and delivery as The Netherlands slowly emerges from a strict lockdown.

Masks are compulsory in public spaces for everyone over the age of 12, unless you are exempt.

Fully vaccinated travellers or those with an approved certificate do not need to provide evidence of a negative test on arrival or complete an online registration form prior to arrival.

Travellers to Norway must have a COVID-19 test, regardless of vaccination status. The test can be taken at a testing centre on border crossing points and at the airport. You can also take a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of travelling to Norway.

A traveller locator form is required if you travel by plane.

Arrivals from Schengen countries must show proof of full vaccination on arrival. If they do not, they will have to quarantine for 10 days.

UK travellers and anyone else from non-Schengen countries must quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

It is mandatory to prove full vaccination status to enter restaurants, tourist venues and accommodation.

Fully vaccinated travellers will have to present a negative test on arrival. This can either be a lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of departure or a PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Portugal announced new restrictions over Christmas and the New Year which saw negative COVID tests being a necessity for access to public spaces and limited gatherings.

Similar measures have been adopted in the archipelago regions of Azores and Madeira.

Face masks must be worn in public and social distancing and extra hygiene measures are in force in all public settings.

Locals and visitors must wear a mask when in indoor public spaces, as well as while in crowded outdoor gatherings.

Museums, cultural sites and tourist attractions are open along with restaurants, cafes and clubs.

Hotels, guesthouses and other tourist accommodations are open and subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate ( EUDCC ), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

You can check the Re-open EU website for more information.

Travellers will also need to register their arrival via an online form .

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Travellers from the UK must show proof of being fully vaccinated. This means you must have received the second dose at least 14 days before arrival. Children under 12 years old are exempt when travelling with an adult. This rule applies to the whole of Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearics.

Antigen tests are now accepted instead of PCRs for travellers from countries on the list of risk zones - including France and Germany - while no tests are required for low-incidence areas.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Most of the economy remains open with social distancing, face masks and extra hygiene measures in force.

Sweden has begun opening its borders up to those outside the EU, including travellers from the US as of November 5th.

UK and non EU/EEA arrivals are no longer banned, with the exception of those who do not have proof of COVID-19 recovery, full vaccination or a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Switzerland has a larger permitted list of countries than most European countries. It is updated regularly here .

Switzerland is connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

All arrivals need to complete an entry form .

The rules are different if you are transiting through Switzerland. Check here for full details.

Non-vaccinated arrivals from outside the Schengen area will be refused entry unless they are coming for work or exceptional reasons.

All arrivals, regardless of vaccination status, must do a test between the 4th and 7th day after arrival. This can be an antigen or PCR test.

All arrivals, regardless of vaccination status, must show a negative PCR test on arrival.

All arrivals will be subject to a medical check for symptoms of COVID, including temperature checks, and may be asked to take random PCR testing on arrival.

Turkish Airlines have published a country-by-country breakdown of flight restrictions to Turkey.

Ukraine is operating a colour-coded regional system, in place until at least the New Year. Social distancing and indoor mask-wearing are mandatory in all zones.

Entry restrictions depend on whether you’re travelling from a ‘green’ or ‘red’ zone country.

All visitors must have health insurance that covers COVID-19.

Pre-departure tests are no longer required for vaccinated travellers arriving in the UK meaning they will no longer have to self isolate until they get a negative PCR test.

Instead vaccinated travellers will have to take a lateral flow test at the end of their second day in the UK with a follow-up PCR required if it is positive.

Unvaccinated travellers are still required to take a pre-departure test and self-isolate for 10 days. They will also need to take a PCR test on day two and day eight after they arrive in the UK.

Face masks are now mandatory in most public spaces in the UK and COVID passes are required for large venues.

The rules for non-vaccinated travellers are different and available here.

All arrivals into the UK must fill in a passenger locator form.

There are currently no countries on the UK's red list. This follows the removal of 11 African countries earlier in December as the Omicron variant spread. Arrivals from these nations no longer have to go into hotel quarantine.

Mask-wearing is required in shops and on public transport.

Rules for travel into and out of Wales are available here.

Rules for travel into and out of Scotland are available here.