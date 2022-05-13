The world’s longest suspended pedestrian bridge has opened in Czech Republic.

Known as ‘Sky Bridge 721’, it spans a whopping 721 metres and takes 10 minutes to walk across. But you’ll need a head for heights - it hangs 95 metres above the ground.

The record-breaking feat is in the Dolní Morava mountain resort in the North East of the country.

At an altitude of 1,110 metres, the bridge connects the mountain ridges of Kralicky Sneznik-Slamnik and Chlum. Although high above the ground below, Sky Bridge 721 is nowhere near the highest bridge in the world - China’s Duge Bridge at an incredible 565m tall - but when it’s this long you can feel pretty exposed.

Fear not, the bridge has undergone extensive safety testing and will close when the wind speeds exceed 135km/hour (and when it needs maintenance).

The construction of the bridge cost around €8 million and took two years to build. It's expected to be added to the Guinness Book of Records very soon and takes the title away from the 516 Arouca bridge in Portugal.

How to get to the Sky Bridge in Czech Republic

Though public transport is good in Czech Republic, you’ll likely need a car or bike to get the whole way there.

Prices to cross start from around €15 and the bridge operates a one way system so you need to make sure you arrive at the right side.

From Dolní Morava, you can take the Sněžník chairlift to the top of the mountain. Here, the entrance to the Sky Bridge is nearby and once you’ve crossed there’s a 2km education trail you can also follow, making the whole experience last around 1.5 hours.

Whilst you’re in the area, there’s also a mountain viewing platform, Sky Walk, and a 3km mountain rollercoaster, Mamutí horská dráha, if you’re a little adrenaline inclined. Or if you visit in winter, try a spot of skiing and lunch at one of the lodges.

Watch the video above to see more of this record breaking bridge.