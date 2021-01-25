What's the latest on European travel restrictions?

Many countries have tightened safety restrictions once more in a bid to contain the virus while the vaccine is rolled out worldwide.

Here's a summary of the travel restrictions being enforced across Europe and beyond.

Albania

Albania has confirmed more than 67,000 coronavirus cases within its borders.

The country reopened for all international tourists for the second time on 9 December.

Since 24 December, the country has operated a curfew system which includes restaurants and bars, except for delivery.

More information here.

Andorra

Andorra has seen over 9,000 coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic.

The state is currently recognised as a high-risk area, and officials advise against all but essential travel.

Safety measures include restrictions around leisure, culture, sport and skiing.

Most travellers will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result to enter Andorra.

More information here.

Austria

Travel for leisure and tourism in Austria is on hold due to a national lockdown.

The lockdown is expected to be in place until at least 7 February and only essential travel is allowed.

More information here.

Belarus

Back in September, Belarus recorded one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the whole of Europe, and at that point saw only 73,000 infections.

Throughout the pandemic, President Aleksander Lukashenko opted against following the lockdown strategy sweeping the rest of the globe.

However, as infection rates around the world continue to rise, Belarus is only allowing for essential travel at this time.

More information here.

Belgium

Authorities in Belgium have recently extended coronavirus restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. Only essential shops are open and curfews are in place across major towns and cities.

Belgium has adopted the traffic light system to determine travel restrictions, which is based on the COVID-19 threat level of the country you're travelling from.

More information here.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Although Bosnia and Herzegovina is open to tourists, a recent rise in COVID-19 cases has seen tighter measures introduced.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and cafes are open, along with most other businesses, but a curfew is in place between 11pm and 5am.

A negative PCR test is required for entry.

People must wear masks in outdoor and indoor public spaces and on public transport.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina border police are publishing regular updates about foreign travel here.

Bulgaria

In Bulgaria, an emergency epidemic status is in place until the end of January.

There are no restrictions on travel between cities, and police operated checkpoints have ceased. The leisure and entertainment sector is either on lockdown or operating at reduced capacity.

International flights continue as normal for most essential travellers.

More information here.

Croatia

On 30 November last year, Croatia introduced new measures temporarily restricting border crossing. However, some exemptions have been made.

Croatia is following a traffic light system for travel restrictions and anybody coming from an EU country on the 'green list' can enter the country without any restrictions.That’s providing they show no symptoms and haven’t been in close proximity to an infected person.

More information here.

Cyprus

Cyprus is operating a category list which outlines the measures travellers must take depending on their country of origin.

Generally, the island is back open for international travellers from the A and B categories.

There is a curfew in place which restricts movement between 9pm and 5am.

More information here.

Czech Republic

As of 5 January, anyone entering the Czech Republic is subject to a medical examination to check for COVID-19 infection.

The country remains open to those travelling from low-risk areas.

More information here.

Denmark

Denmark has entered a national lockdown with tight restrictions until at least 7 February. This includes the closure of all non-essential shops.

As of 9 January, only essential travel has been allowed to Denmark and only if you can provide a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 24 hours before boarding.

Special exemptions for entering Denmark have also been tightened.

The country will be introducing an exemption for travellers who hold a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

More information here.

Estonia

Estonia admits people with no COVID-19 symptoms arriving from the EU.

Travel documents and medical symptoms are checked at the borders.

The government is also looking to waver restrictions for travellers who have a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

More information here.

Finland

Tight travel restrictions remain in place in Finland until 9 February 2021.

Travellers from some countries, including Australia and New Zealand, are able to travel to Finland without restrictions.

Finnish health authorities may enforce mandatory COVID-19 testing upon arrival from restricted states.

More information here.

France

France was the first European country to report a case of COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic.

France now has tight restrictions in place to help control the virus as cases are on the rise.

Internal borders remain open, but most external borders remain closed - with some exceptions.

The border between France and the UK is closed "until further notice" due to the new COVID-19 variant in the UK.

Anybody entering France from outside the EU/Schengen Area now has to complete two PCR tests: one before departure and one at the end of a seven day quarantine upon arrival.

More information here.

Germany

German and EU citizens are permitted to travel, with each journey approved by the federal border police.

Travellers from the UK and South Africa must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country. Entrants from some countries are required to self-isolate for 10 days.

More information here.

Greece

Greece was one of the first countries to open back up to tourism last summer. But since November, anyone travelling to Greece is required to present a negative PCR test ahead of arrival.

Only those displaying negative results will be able to enter the country.

All travellers will be required to self-isolate for 7 days upon arrival until 21 January.

More information here.

Hungary

As a general rule, only Hungarian citizens have been allowed to enter Hungary since 1 September 2020.

Foreigners travelling on business or to take part in sport or cultural events are allowed to enter Hungary providing they have two negative COVID-19 tests or quarantine on their arrival.

All travel between the UK and Hungary was banned from 22 December after the new variant of COVID-19 was discovered in the southeast of the UK. This ban is in place until 8 February and travel is only allowed for exceptional circumstances.

More information here.

Iceland

Iceland is open to tourists from EU/EEA countries only. Travel between the UK and Iceland was banned from 1 January.

Arrivals to Iceland will need to have two PCR tests: one immediately upon arrival and another five days later. Until both tests come back negative, arrivals must stay in quarantine for up to 14 days.

Exceptions to apply to those who: are transiting the country, have a certificate to show they have had COVID-19; have a certificate to prove they have been vaccinated against the virus; or those who for medical reasons cannot have the COVID-19 test.

More information here.

Ireland

Ireland is currently under a national lockdown which will last until at least the end of January.

The Irish government advises against all but essential travel and it has adopted the EU traffic light system for travel restrictions in relation to COVID-19.

Arrivals from green zones will not be subject to any entry restrictions.

Passengers from red, orange or grey zones or from countries outside the EU/EEA will be subject to tighter restrictions - including a 14 day quarantine on arrival.

More information here.

Italy

Italy was one of the first EU countries to report a case of COVID-19 in January 2020.

The government has recently tightened restrictions in the country and extended the state of emergency until April.

Movement between regions is limited to essential journeys only until 15 February.

Tourists arriving in Italy will have to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

More information here.

Kosovo

Kosovo is currently under a tiered system of three COVID-19 alert levels.

All but essential travel to and from Kosovo is generally advised against.

Shops, cafes, bars, restaurants and hotels are all allowed to be open during the day, but are subject to evening curfews between 8pm and 5am.

A negative PCR test less than 72 hours old is required by all foreign travellers entering Kosovo from countries with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

These countries are marked as red or orange on the official ECDC map here.

Latvia

A state of emergency has been declared in Latvia until 7 February.

A 10-day self-isolation must be observed upon arrival in Latvia from countries with more than 50 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

From 15 January, all arrivals will have to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test performed no more than 72 hours before flying to be allowed to enter Latvia.

More information here.

Lietchenstein

Anybody travelling to Liechtenstein from a ‘high risk’ country must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

For the most part, the tourism industry is operating and the usual COVID-19 measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing apply in public spaces.

Liechtenstein follows Switzerland's travel advice, so information about travel in either country can be found here.

Lithuania

Lithuania is under a nationwide lockdown until 31 January.

The borders remain open, but movement within the country is extremely restricted.

More information here.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg is welcoming tourists from EU/Schengen Area countries without the need to present a negative COVID-19 test before entry.

Non-essential travel from most third countries to Luxembourg is banned until 31 March.

All non-essential shops, hairdressers, beauty salons and cinemas are closed in Luxembourg until 15 January and there is a curfew in place between 9pm and 6am.

More information here.

North Macedonia

The borders are open in North Macedonia and on 30 December, the government cancelled its travel ban on people coming from the UK.

Bars, restaurants and cafes are open for business with social distancing and extra hygiene measures are in place.

Other businesses including shops and hairdressers are open.

More information here.

Malta

Commercial flights to and from Malta resumed from 1 July 2020.

Malta is operating by a traffic light system which will determine which restrictions you will be subject to when you arrive.

More information here.

Moldova

Moldova is under a state of emergency, during which time bars, restaurants and cafes must close between 10pm and 7am.

Public events with less than 50 people are allowed, but not near areas with a high risk of infection.

Regular updates on travel restrictions, which depend on where you're travelling from, come from the border police website here.

Monaco

Monaco is open for tourists and is following the EU traffic light system to determine restrictions for arrivals.

If you’re travelling from an EU country with more than 60 cases per 100,000 in the last two weeks OR a non-EU country, you’ll need to give your details to the COVID-19 call centre and quarantine when you arrive.

More information here.

Montenegro

Ski resorts are open in Montenegro as long as the 2m social distancing rule is followed.

In most cases, arrivals to Montenegro will need to isolate for 14 days.

An evening curfew between 10pm and 5am is in place.

More information here.

Netherlands

The Netherlands is currently responding to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

All but essential travel to the Netherlands is advised against.

Non-essential travel from countries outside the EU/Schengen areas is banned and all travellers are subject to restrictions upon arrival.

More information here.

Norway

All arrivals to Norway will now have to take a (free) COVID-19 test upon arrival.

If you’re travelling to Norway from a red zone country, you’ll need to have a negative test before you travel in addition to the one upon arrival.

Unless you’re travelling from a yellow zone country, you’ll also need to quarantine for 10 days.

More information here.

Poland

From 1 January, travellers from non EU/EEA countries are only allowed to enter Poland for essential travel.

The borders are open to travellers from the majority of EU/EEA countries.

All arrivals to Poland must self-isolate for 10 days with some exceptions related to work or residency in Poland.

Poland now allows travellers with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enter without the need to quarantine.

More information here.

Portugal

Travel to Portugal for non-essential reasons is limited to EU/EEA citizens only.

All arrivals from age 2 and above must provide a negative result from a PCR test and will be subject to health screening when they land in Portugal.

Face masks must be worn in public and social distancing and extra hygiene measures are in force in all public settings.

More information here.

Romania

Hotels, guest houses and other tourist accommodations are open and subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

A curfew is in place between 11pm and 5am, during which time you will need to prove your reason for travelling.

Only essential travel is allowed for people coming from non EU/EEA countries, which includes the UK.

From 4 January, UK passengers must provide a negative PCR test result upon arrival.

More information here.

Russia

From 18 March 2020 the Russian government introduced restrictions on entry into the whole country for almost all foreign citizens. And from 30 March, temporary restrictions on entry and exit via Russia’s land borders were enforced.

All arrivals into Russia will be temperature checked and will be required to provide a negative PCR test result upon arrival.

More information about Russia's COVID-19 response here.

San Marino

San Marino is open to tourists and has virtually no entry restrictions in place.

If you are accessing San Marino through Italy, you’ll need to check Italy’s travel advice before you set off.

Restaurants, bars, cafes and other leisure facilities are open with social distancing measures and face mask requirements in place.

You can check the Re-open EU website for updates.

Serbia

The first case of COVID-19 in Serbia was reported on 6 March 2020. The Government website reports that the situation is currently stable.

All arrivals to Serbia must provide a negative PCR test performed no more than 48 hours before departure to be allowed entry. You may also be subject to a 10-day quarantine.

The usual COVID-19 safety measures apply once you’re there.

More information here.

Slovakia

Most travellers are subject to entry restrictions in Slovakia as the virus continues to spread.

Travellers from the EU/EEA or Switzerland will need to provide a negative PCR test result upon arrival, but they won’t need to self-isolate.

Arrivals from other countries including the UK will need to self-isolate upon arrival and take a second PCR test.

More information here.

Slovenia

The Slovenian borders are open and health checks may be carried out upon your arrival.

If you’re coming from a 'red list' country, you’ll be asked to quarantine for 10 days when you arrive.

COVID-19 restrictions vary between municipalities, which have been categorised based on a traffic light system.

More information here.

Spain

Spain has been one of the worst hit countries by COVID-19 and continues to battle the virus with several social distancing and hygiene measures in place.

Spain’s borders are open to tourists and the restrictions depend on where you’re travelling from.

The tourism minister announced on 19 January that Spain could soon be introducing exemptions for those who hold a COVID-19 vaccine certificate.

More information here.

Sweden

International flights to and from Sweden remain limited and you may be subject to entry restrictions.

Most of the economy remains open with social distancing, face masks and extra hygiene measures in force.

A travel ban between Sweden and the UK is in place until 21 January. Essential workers or those travelling under exceptional circumstances are exempt.

The government has advised Swedish citizens to avoid all but essential travel outside the EU/EEA and Schengen Area until 31 January.

More information here.

Switzerland

If you’re travelling from a country deemed to be ‘high risk’, you might be asked to quarantine upon arrival.

There is currently a ban on non-essential travel from the UK and South Africa due to the new COVID-19 variant.

More information here.

Turkey

All travellers to Turkey aged 6 years and above will be required to show a negative PCR test result before they can enter the country and may be subject to health screening when they arrive.

Turkey has currently banned flights from the UK due to the new COVID-19 variant.

Shopping centres, markets, restaurants and hairdressers are open from 10am to 8pm throughout the week, with restaurants only providing takeaway services.

Smoking in public is banned for the time being.

Turkish Airlines have published a country-by-country breakdown of flight restrictions to Turkey.

Ukraine

Between 8-24 January, stricter COVID-19 measures are in place to curb the spread of the virus. This includes the closure of bars, restaurants and cafes, and non-essential shops. All events during this period are banned.

Hotels remain open between 8-24 January with additional measures in place.

Entry restrictions depend on whether you’re travelling from a ‘green’ or ‘red’ zone country.

More information here.

Vatican City

While Italy is open for some, Vatican City remains closed to tourists.

More information here.

Beyond Europe

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom entered a full national lockdown for at least seven weeks from 5 January as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continue.

All but essential travel to and from the UK is advised against and many countries have banned flights from the UK due to the new COVID-19 variant.

If you're coming to the UK, you must take a COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before your arrival in the UK.

Arrivals from some countries will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days. They will have to pay for the hotel themselves and must have a negative test before they can leave. This currently applies to arrivals from Brazil and South Africa, but the list is likely to be extended.

More information here.

USA

The USA has banned non-essential travel from the UK, Ireland, the Schengen Area, Iran, Brazil and China due to COVID-19.

If you are travelling to the USA, you'll need to show evidence of a negative PCR test before departure and be prepared to self-isolate for up to 14 days.

COVID-19 restrictions and penalties for not following government guidelines vary from state to state, so the best thing to do is check the CDC website before you travel.

Canada

To travel to Canada you need to have a negative COVID-19 test before departing.

International arrivals to Toronto Pearson Airport will now also be offered a free COVID-19 test as part of a pilot scheme to add an extra layer of protection.

You'll still need to self-isolate for 14 days even if you take the test in Toronto, but the government says it's working on this.

More information here.

Australia

Australia's borders are, for the most part, closed.

You can only enter Australia if you are an Australian citizen, have permanent residence or have an exceptional reason.

If you are allowed to enter Australia, you'll need to take a mandatory 14 day quarantine when you arrive.

More information here.

New Zealand

New Zealand's borders are closed and you can only enter if you have citizenship, permanent residence or an exceptional circumstance.

If you are entering New Zealand, you need to undergo quarantine or managed isolation in an approved facility for a minimum of 14 days.

More information here.