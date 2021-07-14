Many countries have travel restrictions in place in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.

The latest big changes include:

This article is updated regularly.

Here's a summary of the travel restrictions being enforced across Europe and beyond:

A negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before arrival is required for all foreign nationals.

Travellers entering Albania from Greece and North Macedonia must quarantine in their accommodation for two weeks.

All land borders are now open.

Measures to contain COVID-19 remain in effect, including has a curfews and limited social gatherings.

Further easing of restrictions is anticipated on 1 July including no masks in restaurants and hotels, reopening of clubs and no more capacity limits on events.

Entry to all indoor public spaces requires either a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination.

A landing ban for flights from South Africa, India, Brazil, and the UK is in effect.

All foreign arrivals must have proof of a negative PCR test issued no later than 72 hours before entry.

Flights from the UK are back in action after temporary suspension due to the alleged hijacking of a Ryanair flight.

Commercial flights to Belarus are back in the air following a brief closure earlier this year.

All public spaces and tourist destinations are open with no restrictions in place.

Masks are no longer required in outdoor spaces but remain compulsory in indoor spaces such shops and places of worship.

Children will be granted two free PCR tests to encourage family travel.

Those entering the country must fill in a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) 48 hours before arrival, and present a negative PCR test taken no earlier than 72 hours before travel.

Destinations have been split into colour-coded zones, similar to the system in France and the UK.

Bars and restaurants in Belgium have reopened.

People must wear masks in outdoor and indoor public spaces and on public transport.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and cafes are open, along with most other businesses, but a curfew is in place between 11pm and 5am.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina border police are publishing regular updates about foreign travel here.

Wearing a face mask is mandatory in all indoor public spaces and all outdoor spaces where it is not possible to maintain a social distance of at least 1.5 metres. Fines of up to €1,000 are in place for failing to comply.

There are no restrictions on travel between cities, and police-operated checkpoints have ceased. The leisure and entertainment sector is either on lockdown or operating at reduced capacity.

People travelling from India, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Islands, Pakistan and some countries and territories in Africa are prohibited from arriving into Bulgaria - this is due for review at the end of July.

The government are encouraging people to exercise caution after reports of a number of coronavirus cases associated with visits to bars and nightclubs.

People from the UK or any other non-EU/EEA country are permitted to enter for essential travel.

Failing to provide any of the above documents, travellers have the obligation to isolate themselves for 10 days on arrival in Croatia. this isolation can be shortened by obtaining a negative result in a PCR test or rapid antigenic carried out in Croatia.

All passengers coming from an EU/EEA country on the 'green list' are allowed into Croatia, as long as they can show a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before departing, or a vaccination certificate showing that at least 14 days have passed since their first or second injection.

Croatia has started operating a travel pass for fully vaccinated travellers or those who can prove they have had - and recovered from - COVID-19.

There is a curfew in place which restricts movement between 9pm and 5am and face masks are required in all public spaces.

There are no requirements for a vaccine certificate, but a Cyprus Flight Pass must be obtained in all cases, along with a negative PCR test for orange and red list arrivals.

Arrivals from Croatia and Spain have had the opposite enforced and now require double testing to enter.

A new announcement revealed travellers from Poland and Romania will be exempt from testing and self-isolation requirements when entering the country, moving from the orange to the green list.

Denmark has updated its list of countries whose residents can enter with no testing or quarantine requirements to include:

Masks are not required outdoors, except on public transport during rush hour and for standing passengers.

Restaurants can serve customers indoors if they have been vaccinated, or can show a negative test result.

The country is slowly opening up as they have controlled the virus well. They aim to lift all restrictions by 1 October.

The country has introduced an exemption for travellers who hold a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Fully vaccinated tourists can now travel to Denmark.

Denmark has started operating a travel pass for fully vaccinated travellers or those who can prove they have had - and recovered from - COVID-19.

Belgium Bulgaria, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Croatia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Romania, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Czechia, Germany, and Austria.

There is no longer be a curfew and mask-wearing will not be compulsory outdoors "except in certain circumstances: when people gather together when they are in a crowded place, in a queue, on a market or in the stands of a stadium,"

Countries classed "red" under the French system include Argentina, Chile, South Africa, India, Pakistan, and Turkey.

A traffic light system launched on 4 June allowed 36 countries entry into France with proof of a PCR or antigen test taken within the last 72 hours.

Non-fully vaccinated travellers from the UK will now have to isolate for seven days on arrival.

Fully-vaccinated visitors from the United Kingdom and the United States will still be required to produce a negative test result. But they will no longer have to quarantine and non-essential travel will now be allowed.

Following talks between Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson, Germany will be loosening strict travel restrictions which applied to UK citizens.

Arrivals from other "areas of variant of concern" are expected to head straight home to quarantine domestically for 14 days.

This is expected to change on 1 July when most pandemic travel warnings are expected to lift.

Travellers entering the country need to fill out a digital registration form before they travel and must have proof of a negative COVID test.

Germany has started operating a travel pass for fully vaccinated travellers or those who can prove they have had - and recovered from - COVID-19.

All arrivals must fill in a Passenger Locator Form .

A PCR test, EU Digital Certificate, or proof of vaccination are required for almost all arrivals.

Restaurants and bars can stay open until midnight. A curfew is in place with all hospitality from 12:30am to 5am.

Beaches are open but people must socially distance.

There are plans to declare 80 islands - including most of the country's main holiday hotspots - safe by the end of June.

Greece has started operating a travel pass for fully vaccinated travellers or those who can prove they have had - and recovered from - COVID-19.

People arriving in Ireland without evidence of a negative/‘not-detected’ test result will be committing an offence.

Travellers from lower risk countries quarantining at home can take a free PCR test after 5 days. Quarantine can end if the result comes back negative.

All passengers must complete a 14 day mandatory hotel quarantine if you have travelled from any country deemed high risk by the Irish government.

The country is colour coded, with the majority in yellow zones, meaning outdoor dining is allowed and hotels are open.

A five-day quarantine has been introduced for visitors from the UK but quarantine has been removed for those from Canada and the United States provided they can prove vaccination.

Italy has started issuing and accepting the EUDCC.

Travellers who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 are exempted from providing a negative PCR test (a certificate of vaccination is needed).

All arrivals must show a negative PCR test performed no more than 72 hours before flying to be allowed to enter Latvia.

A 10-day self-isolation must be observed upon arrival in Latvia - even if you test negative.

Everyone who intends to enter Latvia is required to complete and submit an electronic form no earlier than 48 hours before entering Latvia.

Anyone arriving in Lithuania will need to present a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours or submit to being tested on arrival at the airport. All travellers are required to then quarantine for 10 days.

The borders remain open to EU and EEA citizens but movement within the country is extremely restricted.

Foreign nationals travelling to Lithuania must complete an online registration form no earlier than 24 hours before they begin their journey.

An overnight curfew is in place between 11 pm and 6 am.

There is no requirement to quarantine when entering Luxembourg. However, if you do not have evidence of a negative test or submit to a rapid antigen test at the airport (which costs €10), you will need to self-isolate for 14 days or until you can show a negative test.

Luxembourg is welcoming tourists, but arrivals will be required to present a negative PCR or antigen test no older than 72 hours.

Other businesses including shops and hairdressers are open.

Bars, restaurants and cafes are open for business with social distancing and extra hygiene measures in place.

The borders are open in North Macedonia.

People can now travel from Malta to Northern Ireland without needing to quarantine.

Visitors from the UK to Malta who have not been fully vaccinated will have to quarantine for 14 days.

There is no requirement to quarantine when arriving to Malta currently in place.

All arrivals from countries not on the green lis t will be required to present a negative PCR test, no older than 72 hours. Failure to provide a test result may result in testing on arrival.

Regular updates on travel restrictions, which depend on where you're travelling from, come from the border police website here .

Public events with less than 50 people are allowed, but not near areas with a high risk of infection.

Most hotels are open with no restrictive measures in place.

No negative test or quarantine period is required for visitors arriving from "safe" countries across the EU, Asia, and Oceania. A full list can be found here .

Anyone arriving in the Netherlands from highly impacted areas are required to undergo 10 days self-quarantine.

All arrivals must present a negative PCR test, no older than 72 hours and fill in a health declaration form.

The Netherlands is allowing travel for vaccinated tourists from the United States.

Foreign tourists traveling from safe countries with a low COVID-19 risk are welcome in the Netherlands.

All travellers to Norway must also have filled out an online registration form prior to arrival.

It is possible to shorten the quarantine period if testing negative on day 7.

Travellers from some European areas with low infection rate are now allowed to enter the country.

Poland now allows travellers with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enter without the need to quarantine, however all unvaccinated travellers from outside the Schengen area will have to isolate for 10 days.

Borders are open to travellers from the majority of EU/EEA countries.

Poland has started operating a travel pass for fully vaccinated travellers or those who can prove they have had - and recovered from - COVID-19.

Similar measures have been adopted in the archipelago regions of Azores and Madeira.

Face masks must be worn in public and social distancing and extra hygiene measures are in force in all public settings. Restaurants and event spaces must close at 10:30pm.

Madeira is now allowing any passengers who can prove they have been vaccinated or recently recovered from coronavirus to visit as part of a "green travel corridor".

The UK recently unexpectedly added Portugal to its 'amber list', leaving many British tourists scrambling to get back home, unvaccinated travellers from the UK will have to quarantine in Portugal for 14-days.

Travellers from most European countries are welcome in Portugal, including for non-essential travel. All arrivals over age 2 must show a negative PCR test and will be subject to health screening when they land. There is no requirement to quarantine.

Due to the Delta variant, Portugal has reimposed a curfew for most of the country. The curfew is in place from 11pm-5am. Cafes and restaurants have to close their doors at 10:30pm on weekdays and 3:30pm on weekends. Full details here .

You can check the Re-open EU website for more information.

Antigen tests are now accepted instead of PCRs for travellers from countries on the list of risk zones - including France and Germany - while no tests are required for low-incidence areas.

Spain is one of the more recent additions to countries partaking in the EUDCC in preparation for the summer.

The government has advised Swedish citizens to avoid all but essential travel outside the EU/EEA and Schengen Area.

Most of the economy remains open with social distancing, face masks and extra hygiene measures in force.

Those from outside the EU are not permitted to enter except for a limited number of countries including New Zealand and Israel.

UK and non EU/EEA arrivals are no longer banned, with the exception of those who do not have proof of COVID-19 recovery, full vaccination or a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours.

Arrivals who have visited high-risk countries within 10 days of travel will still need to self-isolate.

The usual requirements are in place, including negative PCR test results and a completed online entry form .

Switzerland has a larger permitted list of countries than most European countries. It is updated regularly here .

Visiting countries have been divided into three categories: low risk, countries with a worrying variant, and neighbouring countries.

Bars and restaurants have been allowed to reopen for outdoor service and cultural activities can resume.

Turkish Airlines have published a country-by-country breakdown of flight restrictions to Turkey.

It is possible to take a PCR test in Ukraine, and if it is negative, quarantine will not be needed.

Anyone entering Ukraine from high-risk countries will be required to undergo 14 days supervised quarantine.

Entry restrictions depend on whether you’re travelling from a ‘green’ or ‘red’ zone country.

Strict measures in red zones with zero hospitality and no public events. Other zones allow for hospitality and events with social distancing and a curfew of midnight - 7am.

The country is divided into yellow, orange, and red zones, with the view of all turning green through vaccination efforts. All visitors must have health insurance.

Croatia will also be moved to the green list.

The UK has added new countries and territories to its green list. Find them all here.

Industry experts are pushing for up to 22 more countries to be considered.

The fourth and final stage of the UK's 'lockdown roadmap' has been delayed due to concerns over the rising Delta variant.

The UK has updated its travel restrictions to a traffic light system which includes green, amber and red. Travel restrictions vary for each, more information here.

There are no longer any legal restrictions for international travel but people are strongly discouraged from travelling to countries on the red/amber list. More information here.