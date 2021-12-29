Most countries have travel restrictions in place in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.

The latest big changes include:

The Netherlands has a strict lockdown in place until 14th January.

Germany is banning UK tourists as of midnight on Sunday 19th December. Only German citizens and residents and their families will be allowed in.

Most UK travellers are banned from France.

Austria's lockdown has ended so tourism has restarted, but there are restrictions on non-vaccinated travellers.

Italy now requires pre-departure tests from all EU travellers.

Switzerland has changed its testing requirements for all arrivals.

UK arrivals into Poland will have to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

Only fully-vaccinated UK travellers are currently allowed into Spain.

This article is updated regularly, but rules change quickly so please check official government advice before travelling.

Albania

Measures to contain COVID-19 remain in effect, including night-time curfews from 11pm to 6am, and mandatory face masks indoors and on public transport.

All land borders are now open and there is no restricted movement around the country.

A negative PCR test and proof of vaccination taken less than 72 hours before arrival are required for all foreign nationals.

More information here.

Andorra

Access to Andorra requires passing through either Spain or France, so check their travel restrictions, too, before planning your trip.

Travel to and from the country is open, but masks are still required in indoor spaces. Andorra also asks that social distancing be respected.

Travellers who intend to stay in Andorra for more than three nights need to present a vaccination certificate, a negative PCR or lateral flow test result, or proof that they have recovered from COVID-19.

More information here.

Austria

One of three documents is required to enter the country - a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours, a vaccine certificate or proof of past infection.

However, only proof of vaccination or past infection will be accepted to enter any type of accommodation, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, theatres and to use cable cars or ski lifts. A negative COVID-19 test will not be sufficient.

If you are travelling from a country not on Austria’s safelist you will need to complete a pre-travel clearance form. You can find the full list of safe countries and regions here . Currently, entry from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe is not possible.

Austria is connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate ( EUDCC ), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

11pm curfew for restaurants

Masks are required on public transport and in indoor spaces.

More information here.

Belarus

It's still possible to travel to Belarus by air under certain restrictions, but land travel for leisure is currently banned.

At the moment, most countries are considered high risk but full vaccinated arrivals are exempt from restrictions.

All public spaces and tourist destinations are open with some restrictions in place.

Foreign arrivals who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to do a PCR test 72 hours before entry. This rule still holds for those above six who are not vaccinated.

Masks are compulsory on public transport.

More information here.

Belgium

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate ( EUDCC ), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Everyone entering the country must fill in a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) 48 hours before arrival.

Fully vaccinated arrivals from outside of Europe need to take a PCR test and quarantine in Belgium until presented with a negative result.

Different PCR arrangements apply to arrivals from high-risk areas - currently including the UK - who are expected to quarantine for 10 days.

Masks are no longer required outdoors but remain compulsory in indoor spaces such as shops, places of worship and public transport.

People entering bars, restaurants, cafes and other indoor must show their COVID-19 safe status through the Belgian Covid Safe Ticket (CST) system.

As of Nov 22nd, working from home is encouraged, anyone over 10 years old must wear a mask on public transport, in bars and restaurants, theatres and cinemas, and at public events including those held outdoors.

Health passes will now be required for Christmas markets, events with over 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors, and private events in bars and restaurants.

More information here.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina are open to tourists as long as they can present a negative PCR result, issued no less than 48 hours before travel, or proof of vaccination.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and cafes are open, along with most other businesses.

People must wear masks in outdoor and indoor public spaces and on public transport.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina border police are publishing regular updates about foreign travel here.

Bulgaria

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Bulgaria is operating a colour-coded system for international travel.

A negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before travel is necessary for entry.

There are no restrictions on travel between cities, and police-operated checkpoints have ceased. The leisure and entertainment sector is either on lockdown or operating at reduced capacity.

More information here.

Croatia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

All passengers coming from an EU/EEA country on the 'green list' are allowed into Croatia, as long as they can show a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before departing, or a vaccination certificate.

Failing to provide any of the above documents, travellers have the obligation to isolate themselves for 10 days on arrival in Croatia. this isolation can be shortened by obtaining a negative result in a PCR test or rapid antigenic carried out in Croatia.

The government are encouraging people to exercise caution after reports of a number of coronavirus cases associated with visits to bars and nightclubs.

More information here.

Cyprus

On Saturday 18 December, Cyprus toughened COVID-19 screening for all travellers from the UK, including requiring them to quarantine until results are in from a lab test performed at the airport.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

The country has a colour-coded system in place, with requirements for travellers depending on their location.

Cyprus is also operating a 'SafePass' to access public spaces, where face masks must be worn.

A Cyprus Flight Pass must be obtained by all arrivals, along with a negative PCR test for orange and red list arrivals.

More information here.

Czech Republic

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Travellers are also required to fill in the Passenger Locator Form and present it upon arrival.

and present it upon arrival. Czech Republic separates countries into five categories with varying entry requirements, the full lists are available here.

As of November 27, anyone who has spent more than 12 hours in South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique, or Zambia in the past two weeks is banned from entering the Czech Republic.

More information here.

Denmark

All foreigners and non-residents entering Denmark from 27 December will need a negative COVID test even if they are vaccinated.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Denmark has closed theatres, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks, museums, and art galleries amid a record surge in COVID-19 infections driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Stores and restaurants must limit their number of customers, and restaurants have to close by 11 pm.

More information here.

Estonia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

A 10-day quarantine period will be applied if you are arriving from an EU/EEA country with an infection rate higher than 150 cases per 100,000 of the population in the last 14 days.

Travel documents and medical symptoms are checked at the borders.

More information here.

Finland

Finland has decided to reintroduce internal border control at its borders starting on Tuesday 28 December.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

More information here.

France

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

France is operating a 'green pass' for entry into public spaces.

From Saturday 18th December, UK travellers will effectively be banned from France . Only French citizens or residents, and their families, or those travelling for essential business will be allowed in.

For those UK travellers who are allowed entry, they will have to present a negative test taken 24 hours before travel and quarantine for 7 days on arrival. If you test negative on arrival, you will be allowed out of quarantine after 2 days.

Non-vaccinated visitors from the EU will need to present a negative test taken 24 hours before travel.

Unvaccinated passengers travelling from the UK to France by Eurostar will be asked to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival at Gare du Nord.

Arrivals from Southern Africa are currently banned, due to a new variant. Full details on this are here .

Mask-wearing is compulsory in all enclosed public spaces - and some outdoor places, including crowded queues, markets, or in the stands of a stadium.

More information here.

Germany

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Germany is operating a 'green pass' for entry into public spaces.

Travellers entering the country need to fill out a digital registration form before they travel and must have proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test. Full details here .

As of Nov. 21st, unvaccinated travellers from Belgium, Ireland, Greece and the Netherlands will have to self-isolate for up to ten days on arrival in Germany. This can be shortened by submitting a negative test on or after the fifth day of quarantine. Arrivals from these countries will also have to register on Germany’s Digital Entry Portal .

As of midnight on 19th December, UK tourists are banned. Only German citizens or residents, and their partners and children, will be allowed entry. They will be required to

show a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure and quarantine for two weeks on arrival. These rules apply regardless of vaccination status or recovery from COVID, and are in place until at least 3rd January. * Only German citizens are allowed into the country on flights from South Africa. Arrivals will need to go into quarantine for 14 days whether they are vaccinated or not.

Arrivals from other "areas of variant of concern" are subject to different rules, detailed here .

German regions have some authority to set their own restrictions leading to new restrictions being put in place since mid-November. It is best to research where you are going to find out what restrictions are in place at the time, as they can change at short notice.

Munich and Bavaria have cancelled their Christmas markets but others are currently still running.

Find out more here.

Greece

All incoming travellers are now required to have follow-up tests for COVID-19 on the second and fourth days after their arrival.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC).

Beaches are open but people must socially distance themselves. Masks must be worn in all indoor public places.

Curfews have been imposed across some of the Greek islands.

A PCR test, EU Digital Certificate, or proof of vaccination are required for almost all arrivals.

All arrivals must fill in a Passenger Locator Form .

As of 26th Nov, travellers from the following countries will be allowed in only for essential reasons: South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Eswatini, Zambia and Malawi. These arrivals will have to quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

More information here.

Hungary

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Social distancing rules are no longer in force, but people must wear face masks in hospitals and 'social institutions'. As of November 1st, they must be worn on public transport too.

Curfews are no longer in place. Shops and service providers are now open as normal.

More information here.

Iceland

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Visitors from other countries must be fully-vaccinated or recovered, and present a negative PCR or antigen test taken 72 hours or less before arriving in Iceland.

More information here.

Ireland

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Passengers to Ireland (including Great Britain) are required to show a negative COVID-19 test.

If you are fully vaccinated or have proof of recovery, you can show a negative antigen or PCR test taken within 48 hours before travel. The antigen test must have been carried out by a health professional - you cannot test yourself.

If you are not fully vaccinated, you must show a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before travel.

Travellers must also fill out a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before departure.

Since October 31st, people arriving in Ireland do not need to quarantine in hotels or at home.

Only people who are fully vaccinated, or who have proof of recovery from COVID-19 in the past six months, will be able to enjoy indoor hospitality.

People arriving in Ireland without evidence of a negative/‘not-detected’ test result will be committing an offence.

More information here.

Italy

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

As of 16 December, all travellers from other EU countries will need to present a negative COVID test taken 24 hours before departure (for antigen tests) or 48 hours before departure (for PCR tests).

Travellers from the UK and other non-EU countries will also have to take their pre-departure tests within these narrower time frames.

On top of the pre-departure test, unvaccinated arrivals must quarantine for five days, and then test for release.

Italy has extended its state of emergency until the end of March, which gives the government greater powers to implement new laws at short notice.

A 'green pass' is required to enter most indoor venues. Full details here .

The country is colour coded, with most regions currently in the lowest-risk white zone, meaning outdoor dining is allowed and hotels are open.

Arrivals from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini are banned, due to the new variant.

More information here.

Kosovo

All but essential travel to and from Kosovo is generally advised against, and the government has announced strict temporary measures to control the virus.

A negative PCR test less than 72 hours old is required by all foreign travellers entering Kosovo from countries with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

These countries are marked as red or orange on the official ECDC map here.

Latvia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Latvia is operating a 'green pass' for access to public spaces.

Everyone who intends to enter Latvia is required to complete and submit an electronic form no earlier than 48 hours before entering Latvia.

Non-EUDCC arrivals must isolate for 10 days upon arrival in Latvia - even if you test negative.

All arrivals must show a negative PCR test performed no more than 72 hours before flying to be allowed to enter Latvia.

More information here.

Liechtenstein

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Anybody travelling to Liechtenstein from a ‘high risk’ country must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

For the most part, the tourism industry is operating and the usual COVID-19 measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing apply in public spaces.

Liechtenstein follows Switzerland's travel advice, so information about travel in either country can be found here.

Lithuania

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Foreign nationals travelling to Lithuania must complete an online registration form no earlier than 24 hours before they begin their journey.

A 10-day quarantine is in place for non-EUDCC arrivals.

Borders remain open to EU and EEA citizens but movement within the country remains restricted.

Anyone arriving in Lithuania will need to present a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours or submit to being tested on arrival at the airport. All travellers are required to then quarantine for 10 days.

More information here.

Luxembourg

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Luxembourg is operating a 'green pass' for access to public spaces.

There is no requirement to quarantine when entering Luxembourg. However, if you do not have evidence of a negative test or submit to a rapid antigen test at the airport (which costs €10), you will need to self-isolate for 14 days or until you can show a negative test.

More information here.

North Macedonia

The borders are open in North Macedonia.

Bars, restaurants and cafes are open for business with social distancing and extra hygiene measures in place.

Other businesses including shops and hairdressers are open.

More information here.

Malta

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Malta is still operating a traffic light system that will determine which restrictions you will be subject to when you arrive.

Currently, there are no countries on the green list. Arrivals from countries on the red list (all countries) are required to present a recognised vaccination certificate.

Failure to provide a vaccination certificate will result in testing on arrival and quarantine. Travelling from countries on the 'dark' red list is only possible upon authorisation from the public health authorities.

Only fully vaccinated people in possession of a recognised vaccination certificate are exempt from quarantine.

Visitors from the UK to Malta who have not been fully vaccinated will have to quarantine for 14 days.

More information here.

Moldova

Moldova is under a new state of emergency until at least November 30. Markets, restaurants and bars have returned to their usual operating hours.

Most hotels are open with no restrictive measures in place.

Private events such as weddings or birthday parties are not allowed, and nightclubs are closed.

Regular updates on travel restrictions, which depend on where you're travelling from, come from the border police website here.

Monaco

Monaco is open for tourists and is following the EU traffic light system to determine restrictions for arrivals.

Visitors have to present a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours before arrival. In the absence of a negative test, a quarantine will be enforced.

More information here.

Montenegro

Evidence of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to travel, proof of recovery from COVID-19 or proof of full vaccination with an EU approved vaccine is needed for entry into Montenegro.

Arrivals to Montenegro with none of the above will need to isolate for 14 days.

More information here.

Netherlands

Strick lockdown in place until 14th January. This means non-essential shops, bars, restaurants and other public facilities will be shut. A maximum of two guests are allowed into people’s homes (that doesn’t include those under 13). The only exceptions are on Dec. 24-26 and New Year’s Eve when the limit is raised to four guests.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

All arrivals must present a negative PCR test, no older than 72 hours and fill in a health declaration form.

Anyone arriving in the Netherlands from highly impacted areas is required to undergo 10 days of self-quarantine.

No negative test or quarantine period is required for visitors arriving from "safe" countries across the EU, Asia, and Oceania. A full list can be found here .

Due to the new Omicron variant, direct flights from South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe are banned.

More information here.

Norway

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Travellers to Norway must have a COVID-19 test, regardless of vaccination status. The test can be taken at a testing centre on border crossing points and at the airport. You can also take a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of travelling to Norway.

Fully vaccinated travellers or those with an approved certificate do not need to provide evidence of a negative test on arrival or complete an online registration form prior to arrival.

Masks are compulsory in public spaces for everyone over the age of 12, unless you are exempt.

More information here.

Poland

Capacity is limited in shops, bars and restaurants.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

UK travellers and anyone else from non-Schengen countries must quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

Arrivals from Schengen countries must show proof of full vaccination on arrival. If they do not, they will have to quarantine for 10 days.

A traveller locator form is required if you travel by plane.

From 1st-17th December, restaurants and cinemas are only allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

More information here.

Portugal

Portugal announced new restrictions over Christmas and the New Year which saw negative COVID tests being a necessity for access to public spaces and limited gatherings.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC).

Fully vaccinated travellers will have to present a negative test on arrival. This can either be a lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of departure or a PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.

It is mandatory to prove full vaccination status to enter restaurants, tourist venues and accommodation.

Face masks must be worn in public and social distancing and extra hygiene measures are in force in all public settings.

Similar measures have been adopted in the archipelago regions of Azores and Madeira.

More information here.

Romania

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate ( EUDCC ), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Hotels, guesthouses and other tourist accommodations are open and subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

Museums, cultural sites and tourist attractions are open along with restaurants, cafes and clubs.

Locals and visitors must wear a mask when in indoor public spaces, as well as while in crowded outdoor gatherings.

More information here.

Russia

Temporary restrictions on entry and exit via Russia’s borders were enforced at the end of March 2020, they have since been reopened to the UK, France, Finland and dozens of other countries.

All arrivals into Russia will be temperature checked and will be required to provide a negative PCR test result.

Bars, restaurants and tourist attractions are now open.

More information about Russia's COVID-19 response here.

San Marino

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

If you are accessing San Marino through Italy, you’ll need to check Italy’s travel advice before you set off.

Restaurants, bars, cafes and other leisure facilities are open with social distancing measures and face mask requirements in place. Gatherings - defined as groups of over 10 people where social distancing cannot be maintained - are still strictly forbidden.

You can check the Re-open EU website for more information.

Serbia

All arrivals to Serbia must provide a negative PCR test performed no more than 48 hours before departure to be allowed entry, or a vaccine certificate. Without these, you may be subject to a 10-day quarantine.

Restaurants, cafes and bars are allowed to serve customers in their outdoor spaces and indoors at reduced capacity.

More information here.

Slovakia

Slovakia is currently in lockdown.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Travellers will also need to register their arrival via an online form.

More information here.

Slovenia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Slovenia has a traffic light system in place. If you’re coming from a 'red list' country, you’ll be asked to quarantine for 10 days when you arrive.

COVID-19 restrictions vary between municipalities.

More information here.

Spain

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Antigen tests are now accepted instead of PCRs for travellers from countries on the list of risk zones - including France and Germany - while no tests are required for low-incidence areas.

From 1st Dec, travellers from the UK must show proof of being fully vaccinated. This means you must have received the second dose at least 14 days before arrival. Children under 12 years old are exempt when travelling with an adult. This rule applies to the whole of Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearics.

From 30th Nov flights from South Africa and Botswana are banned due to the Omicron variant.

More information here.

Sweden

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

UK and non EU/EEA arrivals are no longer banned, with the exception of those who do not have proof of COVID-19 recovery, full vaccination or a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours.

Sweden has begun opening its borders up to those outside the EU, including travellers from the US as of November 5th.

Most of the economy remains open with social distancing, face masks and extra hygiene measures in force.

More information here.

Switzerland

All arrivals, regardless of vaccination status, must show a negative PCR test on arrival.

All arrivals, regardless of vaccination status, must do a test between the 4th and 7th day after arrival. This can be an antigen or PCR test.

Non-vaccinated arrivals from outside the Schengen area will be refused entry unless they are coming for work or exceptional reasons.

The rules are different if you are transiting through Switzerland. Check here for full details.

All arrivals need to complete an entry form .

Switzerland is connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Switzerland has a larger permitted list of countries than most European countries. It is updated regularly here.

More information here.

Turkey

Most travellers to Turkey aged 12 years and above must have proof of a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of arrival, an antigen test within 48 hours, or be fully jabbed.

All arrivals will be subject to a medical check for symptoms of COVID, including temperature checks, and may be asked to take random PCR testing on arrival.

Public and hospitality services are open.

Outdoor mask-wearing is mandatory.

Turkish Airlines have published a country-by-country breakdown of flight restrictions to Turkey.

Ukraine

All visitors must have health insurance that covers COVID-19.

Entry restrictions depend on whether you’re travelling from a ‘green’ or ‘red’ zone country.

Ukraine is operating a colour-coded regional system, in place until at least the New Year. Social distancing and indoor mask-wearing are mandatory in all zones.

More information here.

United Kingdom

All arrivals into the UK who are over age 12 must present a negative COVID-19 test on arrival. This can be an antigen or a PCR test but it must have been done in the 48 hours before departure.

All arrivals over age 5 must get a PCR test done on or before day 2, and self-isolate until they have a negative result. The day you arrive is day 0. Full details on day 2 tests are available here .

Face masks are now mandatory in most public spaces in the UK and COVID passes are required for large venues.

The rules for non-vaccinated travellers are different and available here .

All arrivals into the UK must fill in a passenger locator form.

There are currently no countries on the UK's red list . This follows the removal of 11 African countries earlier in December as the Omicron variant spread. Arrivals from these nations no longer have to go into hotel quarantine .

Mask-wearing is required in shops and on public transport.

Rules for travel into and out of Wales are available here .

Rules for travel into and out of Scotland are available here .

Rules for travel into and out of Northern Ireland are available here.

More information here.

Vatican City

Vatican City has reopened its doors to tourists following the easing of Italy's travel restrictions.

More information here.

