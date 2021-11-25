Most countries have travel restrictions in place in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.

The latest big changes include:

Full lockdown has been reinforced in Austria, meaning a complete ban on entry for tourists.

There has been a spike in cases in Germany, The Netherlands and Belgium leading to increased restrictions.

Some Christmas market have been cancelled in Germany.

Czech Republic has dropped its self-isolation rules for all travellers, but proof of vaccination is needed to enter restaurants.

All countries have been taken off the UK's red list , though the quarantine category remains in place if needed, and antigen tests are now accepted for day 2 testing .

Moldova has extended its state of emergency until at least the end of the month, with private events still banned.

Albania

Measures to contain COVID-19 remain in effect, including night-time curfews from 11pm to 6am, and mandatory face masks indoors and on public transport.

All land borders are now open and there is no restricted movement around the country.

A negative PCR test and proof of vaccination taken less than 72 hours before arrival is required for all foreign nationals.

Andorra

Access to Andorra requires passing through either Spain or France, so check their travel restrictions, too, before planning your trip.

Travel to and from the country is open, but masks are still required in indoor spaces. Andorra also asks that social distancing is respected.

Travellers who intend to stay in Andorra for more than three nights need to present a vaccination certificate, a negative PCR or lateral flow test result, or proof that you have recovered from COVID-19.

Austria

No tourists are allowed into Austria until at least Dec 13th.

There are exceptions for those travelling into Austria for work, university, to visit a partner or for family reasons. Full details here .

Austria is connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate ( EUDCC ), which allows restriction free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

The country has introduced a full lockdown and severe restrictions following a spike in COVID cases. People will be able to leave their homes only for specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor, or exercising. This will be in place until at least Dec 13t.

Belarus

It's still possible to travel to Belarus by air under certain restrictions, but land travel for leisure is currently banned.

At the moment, most countries are considered high risk but full vaccinated arrivals are exempt from restrictions.

All public spaces and tourist destinations are open with some restrictions in place.

Foreign arrivals who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to do a PCR test 72 hours before entry. This rule still holds for those above six who are not vaccinated.

Masks are compulsory on public transport.

Belgium

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate ( EUDCC ), which allows restriction free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Everyone entering the country must fill in a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) 48 hours before arrival.

Fully vaccinated arrivals from outside of Europe need to take a PCR test and quarantine in Belgium until presented with a negative result.

Different PCR arrangements apply to arrivals from high risk areas - currently including the UK - who are expected to quarantine for 10 days.

Masks are no longer required outdoors but remain compulsory in indoor spaces such shops, places of worship and public transport.

People entering bars, restaurants, cafes and other indoor must show their COVID-19 safe status through the Belgian Covid Safe Ticket (CST) system.

As of Nov 22nd, working from home is encouraged, anyone over 10 years old must wear a mask on public transport, in bars and restaurants, theatres and cinemas, and at public events including those held outdoors.

Health passes will now be required for Christmas markets, events with over 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors, and private events in bars and restaurants.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina are open to tourists as long as they can present a negative PCR result, issued no less than 48 hours before travel, or proof of vaccination.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and cafes are open, along with most other businesses.

People must wear masks in outdoor and indoor public spaces and on public transport.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina border police are publishing regular updates about foreign travel here.

Bulgaria

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Bulgaria is operating a colour coded system for international travel.

A negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before travel is necessary for entry.

There are no restrictions on travel between cities, and police-operated checkpoints have ceased. The leisure and entertainment sector is either on lockdown or operating at reduced capacity.

Croatia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

All passengers coming from an EU/EEA country on the 'green list' are allowed into Croatia, as long as they can show a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before departing, or a vaccination certificate.

Failing to provide any of the above documents, travellers have the obligation to isolate themselves for 10 days on arrival in Croatia. this isolation can be shortened by obtaining a negative result in a PCR test or rapid antigenic carried out in Croatia.

The government are encouraging people to exercise caution after reports of a number of coronavirus cases associated with visits to bars and nightclubs.

Cyprus

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

The country has a colour-coded system in place, with requirements for travellers depending on their location.

Cyprus is also operating a 'SafePass' to access public spaces, where face masks must be worn.

A Cyprus Flight Pass must be obtained by all arrivals, along with a negative PCR test for orange and red list arrivals.

Czech Republic

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Travellers are also required to fill in the Passenger Locator Form and present it upon arrival.

and present it upon arrival. Czech Republic separates countries into five categories with varying entry requirements, the full lists are available here.

As of October 27th, unvaccinated travellers from the highest-risk countries are no longer required to self-isolate.

Denmark

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

The only places masks are mandatory is at airports, and they are advised at the doctor, test centres and hospitals.

Estonia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

A 10-day quarantine period will be applied if you are arriving from an EU/EEA country with an infection rate higher than 150 cases per 100,000 of the population in the last 14 days.

Travel documents and medical symptoms are checked at the borders.

Finland

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Finland is open to fully vaccinated travellers and those who have recovered from COVID-19.

France

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

France is operating a 'green pass' for entry into public spaces.

Fully-vaccinated visitors from the UK no longer need to present a negative test result before travel. But they must complete a 'sworn statement' saying they have no symptoms, and show proof of vaccination.

From November 1st, those travelling from the UK to France by Eurostar who are not fully vaccinated will be asked to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival at Gare du Nord.

Mask-wearing is compulsory in all enclosed public spaces - and some outdoor places, including crowded queues, markets, or in the stands of a stadium.

Germany

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Germany is operating a 'green pass' for entry into public spaces.

Travellers entering the country need to fill out a digital registration form before they travel and must have proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test. Full details here .

As of Nov. 21st, unvaccinated travellers from Belgium, Ireland, Greece and the Netherlands will have to self-isolate for up to ten days on arrival in Germany. This can be shortened by submitting a negative test on or after the fifth day of quarantine. Arrivals from these countries will also have to register on Germany’s Digital Entry Portal .

Arrivals from other "areas of variant of concern" are subject to different rules, detailed here .

German regions have some authority to set their own restrictions leading to new restrictions being put in place since mid November. It is best to research where you are going to find out what restrictions are in place at the time, as they can changes at short notice.

Munich and Bavaria have cancelled their Christmas markets but others are currently still running.

Greece

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Beaches are open but people must socially distance. Masks must be worn in all indoor public places.

Curfews have been imposed across some of the Greek islands.

A PCR test, EU Digital Certificate, or proof of vaccination are required for almost all arrivals.

All arrivals must fill in a Passenger Locator Form.

Hungary

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Social distancing rules are no longer in force, but people must wear face masks in hospitals and 'social institutions'. As of November 1st, they must be worn on public transport too.

Curfews are no longer in place. Shops and service providers are now open as normal.

Iceland

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Visitors from other countries must be fully-vaccinated or recovered, and present a negative PCR or antigen test taken 72 hours or less before arriving in Iceland.

Ireland

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Since October 31st, people arriving in Ireland do not need to quarantine in hotels or at home.

Ireland's remaining hospitality venues reopened on October 22nd.

Only people who are fully vaccinated, or who have proof of recovery from COVID-19 in the past six months, will be able to enjoy indoor hospitality.

People arriving in Ireland without evidence of a negative/‘not-detected’ test result will be committing an offence.

Italy

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

A 'green pass' is required to enter most indoor venues. Full details here .

The country is colour coded, with all regions currently in the lowest-risk white zone, meaning outdoor dining is allowed and hotels are open.

Kosovo

All but essential travel to and from Kosovo is generally advised against, and the government has announced strict temporary measures to control the virus.

A negative PCR test less than 72 hours old is required by all foreign travellers entering Kosovo from countries with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

These countries are marked as red or orange on the official ECDC map here.

Latvia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Latvia is operating a 'green pass' for access to public spaces.

Everyone who intends to enter Latvia is required to complete and submit an electronic form no earlier than 48 hours before entering Latvia.

Non-EUDCC arrivals must isolate for 10 days upon arrival in Latvia - even if you test negative.

All arrivals must show a negative PCR test performed no more than 72 hours before flying to be allowed to enter Latvia.

Liechtenstein

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Anybody travelling to Liechtenstein from a ‘high risk’ country must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

For the most part, the tourism industry is operating and the usual COVID-19 measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing apply in public spaces.

Liechtenstein follows Switzerland's travel advice, so information about travel in either country can be found here.

Lithuania

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Foreign nationals travelling to Lithuania must complete an online registration form no earlier than 24 hours before they begin their journey.

A 10 day quarantine is in place for non-EUDCC arrivals.

Borders remain open to EU and EEA citizens but movement within the country remains restricted.

Anyone arriving in Lithuania will need to present a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours or submit to being tested on arrival at the airport. All travellers are required to then quarantine for 10 days.

Luxembourg

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Luxembourg is operating a 'green pass' for access to public spaces.

There is no requirement to quarantine when entering Luxembourg. However, if you do not have evidence of a negative test or submit to a rapid antigen test at the airport (which costs €10), you will need to self-isolate for 14 days or until you can show a negative test.

North Macedonia

The borders are open in North Macedonia.

Bars, restaurants and cafes are open for business with social distancing and extra hygiene measures in place.

Other businesses including shops and hairdressers are open.

Malta

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Malta is still operating a traffic light system which will determine which restrictions you will be subject to when you arrive.

Currently there are no countries on the green list. Arrivals from countries on the red list (all countries) are required to present a recognised vaccination certificate.

Failure to provide a vaccination certificate will result in testing on arrival and quarantine. Travel from countries on the 'dark' red list is only possible upon authorisation from the public health authorities.

Only fully vaccinated people in possession of a recognised vaccination certificate are exempt from quarantine.

Visitors from the UK to Malta who have not been fully vaccinated will have to quarantine for 14 days.

Moldova

Moldova is under a new state of emergency until at least November 30. Markets, restaurants and bars have returned to their usual operating hours.

Most hotels are open with no restrictive measures in place.

Private events such as weddings or birthday parties are not allowed, and nightclubs are closed.

Regular updates on travel restrictions, which depend on where you're travelling from, come from the border police website here.

Monaco

Monaco is open for tourists and is following the EU traffic light system to determine restrictions for arrivals.

Visitors have to present a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours before arrival. In the absence of a negative test, a quarantine will be enforced.

Montenegro

Evidence of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to travel, proof of recovery from COVID-19 or proof of full vaccination with an EU approved vaccine is needed for entry into Montenegro.

Arrivals to Montenegro with none of the above will need to isolate for 14 days.

Netherlands

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

All arrivals must present a negative PCR test, no older than 72 hours and fill in a health declaration form.

Anyone arriving in the Netherlands from highly impacted areas is required to undergo 10 days self-quarantine.

No negative test or quarantine period is required for visitors arriving from "safe" countries across the EU, Asia, and Oceania. A full list can be found here .

As of Nov 20th, there is a partial lockdown in place. This means bars, restaurants and supermarkets must close at 8pm and non-essential stores shut their doors at 6pm. Professional sports will be played in empty stadiums and people are being urged to work from home as much as possible.

Norway

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Fully vaccinated travellers or those with an approved certificate do not need to provide evidence of a negative test on arrival, or complete an an online registration form prior to arrival.

prior to arrival. As of

Poland

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Borders are open to travellers from the majority of EU/EEA countries.

A traveller locator form is required if you travel by plane.

Poland now allows travellers with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enter without the need to quarantine, however all unvaccinated travellers from outside the Schengen area will have to isolate for 10 days.

Portugal

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Face masks must be worn in public and social distancing and extra hygiene measures are in force in all public settings.

Similar measures have been adopted in the archipelago regions of Azores and Madeira.

Romania

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate ( EUDCC ), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Hotels, guesthouses and other tourist accommodation are open and subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

Museums, cultural sites and tourist attractions are open along with restaurants, cafes and clubs.

Locals and visitors must wear a mask when in indoor public spaces, as well as while in crowded outdoor gatherings.

Russia

Temporary restrictions on entry and exit via Russia’s borders were enforced at the end of March 2020, they have since been reopened to the UK, France, Finland and dozens of other countries.

All arrivals into Russia will be temperature checked and will be required to provide a negative PCR test result.

Bars, restaurants and tourist attractions are now open.

More information about Russia's COVID-19 response here.

San Marino

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

If you are accessing San Marino through Italy, you’ll need to check Italy’s travel advice before you set off.

Restaurants, bars, cafes and other leisure facilities are open with social distancing measures and face mask requirements in place. Gatherings - defined as groups of over 10 people where social distancing cannot be maintained - are still strictly forbidden.

You can check the Re-open EU website for more information.

Serbia

All arrivals to Serbia must provide a negative PCR test performed no more than 48 hours before departure to be allowed entry, or a vaccine certificate. Without these, you may be subject to a 10-day quarantine.

Restaurants, cafes and bars are allowed to serve customers in their outdoor spaces and indoors at reduced capacity.

Slovakia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Travellers will also need to register their arrival via an online form.

Slovenia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Slovenia has a traffic light system in place. If you’re coming from a 'red list' country, you’ll be asked to quarantine for 10 days when you arrive.

COVID-19 restrictions vary between municipalities.

Spain

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Antigen tests are now accepted instead of PCRs for travellers from countries on the list of risk zones - including France and Germany - while no tests are required for low-incidence areas.

Non-vaccinated UK travellers must show a PCR test upon arrival.

Sweden

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

UK and non EU/EEA arrivals are no longer banned, with the exception of those who do not have proof of COVID-19 recovery, full vaccination or a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours.

Sweden has begun opening its borders up to those outside the EU, including travellers from the US as of November 5th.

Most of the economy remains open with social distancing, face masks and extra hygiene measures in force.

Switzerland

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

The usual requirements are in place, including a negative PCR test results and a completed online entry form.

Bars and restaurants have been allowed to reopen and cultural activities can resume.

Switzerland has a larger permitted list of countries than most European countries. It is updated regularly here.

Turkey

Most travellers to Turkey aged 12 years and above must have proof of a negative PCR test result within 72 hour of arrival, an antigen test within 48 hours, or be fully jabbed.

All arrivals will be subject to a medical check for symptoms of COVID, including temperature checks, and may be asked to take a random PCR testing on arrival.

Public and hospitality services are open.

Outdoor mask-wearing is mandatory.

Turkish Airlines have published a country-by-country breakdown of flight restrictions to Turkey.

Ukraine

All visitors must have health insurance that covers COVID-19.

Entry restrictions depend on whether you’re travelling from a ‘green’ or ‘red’ zone country.

Ukraine is operating a colour-coded regional system, in place until at least the New Year. Social distancing and indoor mask wearing are mandatory in all zones.

United Kingdom

The UK has removed all countries from its red list , scrapping the need for hotel quarantines.

Arrivals are now allowed to present a negative lateral flow test in place of the more expensive day 2 PCR tests .

All arrivals into the UK must fill in a passenger locator form.

Vatican City

Vatican City has reopened its doors to tourists following the easing of Italy's travel restrictions.

