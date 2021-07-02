Many countries have travel restrictions in place in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.

The latest big changes include:

The UK has added 15 new countries and territories to its quarantine-free travel list: read more .

. The EU Digital COVID Certificate is now being used across Europe ( EUDCC ).

). The EU has added the US among others to a list which recommends countries that may be able to travel to the continent.

to a list which recommends countries that may be able to travel to the continent. Arrivals from UK placed under stricter measures by France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain amid call for EU wide restrictions due to Delta variant.

This article is updated regularly.

Here's a summary of the travel restrictions being enforced across Europe and beyond:

Albania

Albania continues to advise against non-essential travel.

Measures to contain COVID-19 remain in effect, including has a curfews and limited social gatherings.

All land borders are now open.

Travellers entering Albania from Greece and North Macedonia must quarantine in their accommodation for two weeks.

A negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before arrival is required for all foreign nationals.

More information here.

Andorra

Access to Andorra requires passing through either Spain or France, so check their travel restrictions before planning your trip.

The state of Andorra remains under strict travel restrictions with officials advising against all but essential travel. Travel for tourism is currently on hold.

Safety measures include restrictions around leisure, culture, sport and skiing.

Travellers who intend to stay in Andorra for more than three nights need to present a negative PCR test result.

Up to 60 per cent of the population will be vaccinated by the end of June if targets are met.

More information here.

Austria

Hotels, restaurants, and leisure facilities are now open for summer tourism.

A landing ban for flights from South Africa, India, Brazil, and the UK is in effect.

Entry to all indoor public spaces requires either a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination.

Further easing of restrictions is anticipated on 1 July including no masks in restaurants and hotels, reopening of clubs and no more capacity limits on events.

More information here.

Belarus

All public spaces and tourist destinations are open with no restrictions in place.

Commercial flights to Belarus are back in the air following a brief closure earlier this year.

Flights from the UK are back in action after temporary suspension due to the alleged hijacking of a Ryanair flight.

All foreign arrivals must have proof of a negative PCR test issued no later than 72 hours before entry.

Masks are required in indoor spaces.

More information here.

Belgium

Travel to Belgium from the UK is banned due to the spread of the Delta variant with the exception of Belgian nationals and residents.

Belgium hopes to kickstart "free and safe" travel following their entry into the EU Digital COVID Certification scheme.

Bars and restaurants in Belgium have reopened.

Destinations have been split into colour-coded zones, similar to the system in France and the UK.

Those entering the country must fill in a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) 48 hours before arrival, and present a negative PCR test taken no earlier than 72 hours before travel.

Children will be granted two free PCR tests to encourage family travel.

Masks are no longer required in outdoor spaces but remain compulsory in indoor spaces such shops and places of worship.

More information here.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina are open to tourists as long as they can present a negative PCR result, issued no less than 48 hours before travel, or proof of vaccination more than two weeks old.

Only nationals from neighbours Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia can enter the country without these.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and cafes are open, along with most other businesses, but a curfew is in place between 11pm and 5am.

People must wear masks in outdoor and indoor public spaces and on public transport.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina border police are publishing regular updates about foreign travel here.

Bulgaria

Bulgaria has started operating a travel pass for fully vaccinated travellers or those who can prove they have had - and recovered from - COVID-19.

A negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before travel is necessary for entry.

People travelling from India, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Islands, Pakistan and some countries and territories in Africa are prohibited from arriving into Bulgaria - this is due for review at the end of July.

There are no restrictions on travel between cities, and police-operated checkpoints have ceased. The leisure and entertainment sector is either on lockdown or operating at reduced capacity.

Wearing a face mask is mandatory in all indoor public spaces and all outdoor spaces where it is not possible to maintain a social distance of at least 1.5 metres. Fines of up to €1,000 are in place for failing to comply.

More information here.

Croatia

Croatia has started operating a travel pass for fully vaccinated travellers or those who can prove they have had - and recovered from - COVID-19.

All passengers coming from an EU/EEA country on the 'green list' are allowed into Croatia, as long as they can show a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before departing, or a vaccination certificate showing that at least 14 days have passed since their first or second injection.

Failing to provide any of the above documents, travellers have the obligation to isolate themselves for 10 days on arrival in Croatia. this isolation can be shortened by obtaining a negative result in a PCR test or rapid antigenic carried out in Croatia.

People from the UK or any other non-EU/EEA country are permitted to enter for essential travel.

The government are encouraging people to exercise caution after reports of a number of coronavirus cases associated with visits to bars and nightclubs.

More information here.

Cyprus

Cyprus is open for tourism.

The country has a colour-coded system in place, with requirements for travellers depending on their location.

A new announcement revealed travellers from Poland and Romania will be exempt from testing and self-isolation requirements when entering the country, moving from the orange to the green list.

Arrivals from Croatia and Spain have had the opposite enforced and now require double testing to enter.

There are no requirements for a vaccine certificate, but a Cyprus Flight Pass must be obtained in all cases, along with a negative PCR test for orange and red list arrivals.

There is a curfew in place which restricts movement between 9pm and 5am and face masks are required in all public spaces.

More information here.

Czech Republic

Czech Republic has started operating a travel pass for fully vaccinated travellers or those who can prove they have had - and recovered from - COVID-19.

Travellers are also required to fill in the Passenger Locator Form and present it upon arrival.

and present it upon arrival. They separate countries into five categories with varying entry requirements, the full lists are available here.

More information here.

Denmark

Denmark has started operating a travel pass for fully vaccinated travellers or those who can prove they have had - and recovered from - COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated tourists can now travel to Denmark.

The country has introduced an exemption for travellers who hold a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

The country is slowly opening up as they have controlled the virus well. They aim to lift all restrictions by 1 October.

Restaurants can serve customers indoors if they have been vaccinated, or can show a negative test result.

Masks are not required outdoors, except on public transport during rush hour and for standing passengers.

Denmark has updated its list of countries whose residents can enter with no testing or quarantine requirements to include:

Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Croatia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Romania, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Czechia, Germany, and Austria.

More information here.

Estonia

Estonia admits people with no COVID-19 symptoms arriving from the EU or EEA.

A 10-day quarantine period will be applied if you are arriving from an EU/EEA country with an infection rate higher than 150 cases per 100,000 of the population in the last 14 days.

Travel documents and medical symptoms are checked at the borders.

The government is also looking to waiver restrictions for travellers who have a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

More information here.

Finland

Border restrictions in Finland have been extended until June, but regular passenger flights have resumed with tighter security measures at borders.

A 14-day quarantine period is being enforced, alongside a mandatory health check on arrival, however this does not apply to countries with a case rate under 25 per 100,000 fo example Malta.

Those from EU and Schengen area countries can visit with no testing or quarantine provided they have already had COVID, been fully vaccinated to weeks prior to arrival or had one dose of vaccine one week prior to arrival.

More information here.

France

There are no international travel restrictions in France.

The French government has updated their COVID-19 vaccination certificate to streamline with the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

This allows limitless cross-Europe travel using proof of vaccination, a negative test result, or proof of recovery from COVID-19 less than six months ago.

Fully-vaccinated visitors from the United Kingdom and the United States will still be required to produce a negative test result. But they will no longer have to quarantine and non-essential travel will now be allowed.

Non-fully vaccinated travellers from the UK will now have to isolate for seven days on arrival.

A traffic light system launched on 4 June allowed 36 countries entry into France with proof of a PCR or antigen test taken within the last 72 hours.

Countries classed "red" under the French system include Argentina, Chile, South Africa, India, Pakistan, and Turkey.

There is no longer be a curfew and mask-wearing will not be compulsory outdoors "except in certain circumstances: when people gather together when they are in a crowded place, in a queue, on a market or in the stands of a stadium,"

More information here.

Germany

Germany has started operating a travel pass for fully vaccinated travellers or those who can prove they have had - and recovered from - COVID-19.

Travellers entering the country need to fill out a digital registration form before they travel and must have proof of a negative COVID test.

This is expected to change on 1 July when most pandemic travel warnings are expected to lift.

Arrivals from other "areas of variant of concern" are expected to head straight home to quarantine domestically for 14 days.

These countries include: Botswana, Brazil, Eswatini, India, Lesotho, Mozambique, Malawi, Nepal, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Uruguay, Portugal, Russia and the united Kingdom.

Find out more here.

Greece

Greece has officially launched its tourism season, meaning restrictions have also lessened.

Greece has started operating a travel pass for fully vaccinated travellers or those who can prove they have had - and recovered from - COVID-19.

There are plans to declare 80 islands - including most of the country's main holiday hotspots - safe by the end of June.

Beaches are open but people must socially distance.

Restaurants and bars can stay open until midnight. A curfew is in place with all hospitality from 12:30am to 5am.

A PCR test, EU Digital Certificate, or proof of vaccination are required for almost all arrivals.

All arrivals must fill in a Passenger Locator Form.

More information here.

Hungary

As a general rule, only Hungarian citizens have been allowed to enter Hungary since 1 September 2020, however the country has now opened its land borders to neighbouring states.

Foreigners travelling on business or to take part in sport or cultural events are allowed to enter Hungary, providing they have two negative COVID-19 tests or quarantine on their arrival.

Curfews are no longer in place. Shops and service providers are now open as normal.

Hungary has a unilateral agreement with Moldova for test and quarantine free entry

More information here.

Iceland

All travellers are now welcome in Iceland as long as they can provide a full certificate of vaccination against COVID or proof that they have had - and recovered from - COVID-19.

If you hold a certificate, you are required to undergo a free COVID-19 test upon arrival. Travellers must wait for the result of this test (usually received within 5-6 hours but may take up to 24 hours) at their accommodation. If negative, no quarantine or second test is required.

More information here.

Ireland

All passengers must complete a 14 day mandatory hotel quarantine if you have travelled from any country deemed high risk by the Irish government.

Travellers from lower risk countries quarantining at home can take a free PCR test after 5 days. Quarantine can end if the result comes back negative.

People arriving in Ireland without evidence of a negative/‘not-detected’ test result will be committing an offence.

More information here.

Italy

Italy has started issuing and accepting the EUDCC.

A five-day quarantine has been introduced for visitors from the UK but quarantine has been removed for those from Canada and the United States provided they can prove vaccination.

Curfews have now ended.

The country is colour coded, with the majority in yellow zones, meaning outdoor dining is allowed and hotels are open.

Mask wearing remains compulsory in public places.

More information here.

Kosovo

All but essential travel to and from Kosovo is generally advised against, and the government has announced strict temporary measures to control the virus.

A negative PCR test less than 72 hours old is required by all foreign travellers entering Kosovo from countries with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

These countries are marked as red or orange on the official ECDC map here.

Latvia

Entry to Latvia is permitted for essential purposes only.

Everyone who intends to enter Latvia is required to complete and submit an electronic form no earlier than 48 hours before entering Latvia.

A 10-day self-isolation must be observed upon arrival in Latvia - even if you test negative.

All arrivals must show a negative PCR test performed no more than 72 hours before flying to be allowed to enter Latvia.

Travellers who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 are exempted from providing a negative PCR test (a certificate of vaccination is needed).

More information here.

Liechtenstein

Anybody travelling to Liechtenstein from a ‘high risk’ country must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

For the most part, the tourism industry is operating and the usual COVID-19 measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing apply in public spaces.

Liechtenstein follows Switzerland's travel advice, so information about travel in either country can be found here.

Lithuania

Foreign nationals travelling to Lithuania must complete an online registration form no earlier than 24 hours before they begin their journey.

A 10 day quarantine is in place.

The borders remain open to EU and EEA citizens but movement within the country is extremely restricted.

Anyone arriving in Lithuania will need to present a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours or submit to being tested on arrival at the airport. All travellers are required to then quarantine for 10 days.

More information here.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg is welcoming tourists, but arrivals will be required to present a negative PCR or antigen test no older than 72 hours.

There is no requirement to quarantine when entering Luxembourg. However, if you do not have evidence of a negative test or submit to a rapid antigen test at the airport (which costs €10), you will need to self-isolate for 14 days or until you can show a negative test.

An overnight curfew is in place between 11 pm and 6 am.

More information here.

North Macedonia

The borders are open in North Macedonia.

Bars, restaurants and cafes are open for business with social distancing and extra hygiene measures in place.

Other businesses including shops and hairdressers are open.

More information here.

Malta

From 1 July Malta will join the EUDCC gateway.

Malta is operating by a traffic light system which will determine which restrictions you will be subject to when you arrive.

All arrivals from countries not on the green lis t will be required to present a negative PCR test, no older than 72 hours. Failure to provide a test result may result in testing on arrival.

There is no requirement to quarantine when arriving to Malta currently in place.

Visitors from the UK to Malta who have not been fully vaccinated will have to quarantine for 14 days.

People can now travel from Malta to Northern Ireland without needing to quarantine.

More information here.

Moldova

Moldova is under a state of emergency, during which time bars, restaurants and cafes must close between 10 pm and 7 am.

Most hotels are open with no restrictive measures in place.

Public events with less than 50 people are allowed, but not near areas with a high risk of infection.

Regular updates on travel restrictions, which depend on where you're travelling from, come from the border police website here.

Monaco

Monaco is open for tourists and is following the EU traffic light system to determine restrictions for arrivals.

Visitors have to present a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours before arrival. In the absence of a negative test, a quarantine will be enforced.

More information here.

Montenegro

Evidence of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to travel, proof of recovery from COVID-19 or proof of full vaccination with an EU approved vaccine is needed for entry into Montenegro.

Arrivals to Montenegro with none of the above will need to isolate for 14 days.

Curfews are still being enforced.

More information here.

Netherlands

Foreign tourists traveling from safe countries with a low COVID-19 risk are welcome in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is allowing travel for vaccinated tourists from the United States.

All arrivals must present a negative PCR test, no older than 72 hours and fill in a health declaration form.

Anyone arriving in the Netherlands from highly impacted areas are required to undergo 10 days self-quarantine.

No negative test or quarantine period is required for visitors arriving from "safe" countries across the EU, Asia, and Oceania. A full list can be found here.

More information here.

Norway

Norway has joined the EUDCC gateway.

The Norwegian borders are still closed to most territories.

All arrivals to Norway will need to provide evidence of a negative PCR test carried out 24 hours prior to travel.

Travellers from some European areas with low infection rate are now allowed to enter the country.

It is possible to shorten the quarantine period if testing negative on day 7.

All travellers to Norway must also have filled out an online registration form prior to arrival.

More information here.

Poland

Poland has started operating a travel pass for fully vaccinated travellers or those who can prove they have had - and recovered from - COVID-19.

Borders are open to travellers from the majority of EU/EEA countries.

Poland now allows travellers with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enter without the need to quarantine, however all unvaccinated travellers from outside the Schengen area will have to isolate for 10 days.

More information here.

Portugal

Due to the Delta variant, Portugal has reimposed a curfew for most of the country. The curfew is in place from 11pm-5am. Cafes and restaurants have to close their doors at 10:30pm on weekdays and 3:30pm on weekends. Full details here .

Travellers from most European countries are welcome in Portugal, including for non-essential travel. All arrivals over age 2 must show a negative PCR test and will be subject to health screening when they land. There is no requirement to quarantine.

The UK recently unexpectedly added Portugal to its 'amber list', leaving many British tourists scrambling to get back home, unvaccinated travellers from the UK will have to quarantine in Portugal for 14-days.

Madeira is now allowing any passengers who can prove they have been vaccinated or recently recovered from coronavirus to visit as part of a "green travel corridor".

Face masks must be worn in public and social distancing and extra hygiene measures are in force in all public settings. Restaurants and event spaces must close at 10:30pm.

Similar measures have been adopted in the archipelago regions of Azores and Madeira.

More information here.

Romania

Hotels, guesthouses and other tourist accommodation are open and subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

A curfew is in place between 10 pm and 5 am, during which time you will need to prove your reason for travelling.

Only essential travel is allowed for people coming from non EU/EEA countries, which includes the UK.

UK passengers must provide a negative PCR test result upon arrival.

More information here.

Russia

Temporary restrictions on entry and exit via Russia’s land borders were enforced at the end of March, to be reviewed in June.

All arrivals into Russia will be temperature checked and will be required to provide a negative PCR test result upon arrival.

More information about Russia's COVID-19 response here.

San Marino

San Marino is open to tourists and has virtually no entry restrictions in place.

If you are accessing San Marino through Italy, you’ll need to check Italy’s travel advice before you set off.

Restaurants, bars, cafes and other leisure facilities are open with social distancing measures and face mask requirements in place.

You can check the Re-open EU website for more information.

Serbia

All arrivals to Serbia must provide a negative PCR test performed no more than 48 hours before departure to be allowed entry. You may also be subject to a 10-day quarantine.

The usual COVID-19 safety measures apply once you’re there.

Restaurants, cafes and bars are allowed to serve customers in their outdoor spaces, and indoors at reduced capacity, until 10pm.

Serbia was recently added to the EU's list of epidemiologically safe third countries.

More information here.

Slovakia

Most travellers are subject to entry restrictions in Slovakia as the virus continues to spread.

All arrivals, including from the EU/EEA or Switzerland, will need to provide a negative PCR test result upon arrival and undertake a period of self-isolation. They will also need to register their arrival in an online form.

More information here.

Slovenia

The Slovenian borders are open and health checks may be carried out upon your arrival.

A new list of red list countries has been announced as the country adopts a traffic light system. If you’re coming from a 'red list' country, you’ll be asked to quarantine for 10 days when you arrive.

has been announced as the country adopts a traffic light system. If you’re coming from a 'red list' country, you’ll be asked to quarantine for 10 days when you arrive. COVID-19 restrictions vary between municipalities.

More information here.

Spain

Spain has reopened to tourists, providing they can prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Spain is one of the more recent additions to countries partaking in the EUDCC in preparation for the summer.

Antigen tests are now accepted instead of PCRs for travellers from countries on the list of risk zones - including France and Germany - while no tests are required for low-incidence areas.

Non-vaccinated UK travellers must show a PCR test upon arrival.

More information here.

Sweden

UK and non EU/EEA arrivals are no longer banned, with the exception of those who do not have proof of COVID-19 recovery, full vaccination or a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours.

Those from outside the EU are not permitted to enter except for a limited number of countries including New Zealand and Israel.

Most of the economy remains open with social distancing, face masks and extra hygiene measures in force.

The government has advised Swedish citizens to avoid all but essential travel outside the EU/EEA and Schengen Area.

More information here.

Switzerland

Bars and restaurants have been allowed to reopen for outdoor service and cultural activities can resume.

Visiting countries have been divided into three categories: low risk, countries with a worrying variant, and neighbouring countries.

Switzerland has a larger permitted list of countries than most European countries. It is updated regularly here .

The usual requirements are in place, including negative PCR test results and a completed online entry form .

Arrivals who have visited high-risk countries within 10 days of travel will still need to self-isolate.

More information here.

Turkey

Most travellers to Turkey aged 6 years and above will be required to show a negative PCR test result before they can enter the country and may be subject to health screening when they arrive.

Public and hospitality services are open but subject to curfews from 9pm to 5am. This is due for review on 1 July.

Fully vaccinated permit holders under 18 and over 65 years of age are not subject to these curfews.

Smoking in public is banned for the time being.

Outdoor mask wearing is mandatory.

Turkish Airlines have published a country-by-country breakdown of flight restrictions to Turkey.

Ukraine

The country is divided into yellow, orange, and red zones, with the view of all turning green through vaccination efforts. All visitors must have health insurance.

Strict measures in red zones with zero hospitality and no public events. Other zones allow for hospitality and events with social distancing and a curfew of midnight - 7am.

Entry restrictions depend on whether you’re travelling from a ‘green’ or ‘red’ zone country.

Anyone entering Ukraine from high-risk countries will be required to undergo 14 days supervised quarantine.

It is possible to take a PCR test in Ukraine, and if it is negative, quarantine will not be needed.

More information here.

United Kingdom

The UK has added a further 15 countries and territories to its green list. Find them all here .

. The fourth and final stage of the UK's 'lockdown roadmap' has been delayed due to concerns over the rising Delta variant.

The UK has updated its travel restrictions to a traffic light system which includes green, amber and red. Travel restrictions vary for each, more information here .

There are no longer any legal restrictions for international travel but people are strongly discouraged from travelling to countries on the red/amber list. More information here .

All arrivals into the UK must show a negative PCR test, fill in a passenger locator form and quarantine for 10 days.

More information here.

Vatican City

Vatican City has reopened its doors to tourists following the easing of Italy's travel restrictions.

More information here.