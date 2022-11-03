Looking for ways to reduce your monthly bills? Thinking carefully about how you use your kitchen appliances and equipment could make a big difference.

Gas prices are soaring due to shortages caused by the war on Ukraine, with knock-on effects on energy bills across Europe. At the same time, heightened inflation and low wage growth are causing a cost of living crisis.

The cost of living will rise by about 7 per cent for the average European household this year, relative to what was expected in early 2021, estimates the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

If you, like many, are starting to worry about your rising energy bills, these energy-saving kitchen tips could provide some relief.

9. Use an air fryer or microwave instead of an oven

Cooking with an air fryer is €0.84 cheaper per day than using an electric cooker. Canva

Using an air fryer could cost as little as £0.14 (€0.16) per day, versus £0.87 (€1) for an electric cooker and £0.33 (€0.38) for a gas cooker, according to a study by UK electricity and gas supplier Utilita. Microwaving, meanwhile, costs just £0.08 (€0.09) per day. Of course, if you don’t already own either of these then think carefully about the cost of buying one vs. the money you’ll save.

8. Batch cook and meal plan to reduce your grocery and energy spend

Defrosting a pre-made meal in the microwave costs far less than oven-cooking a meal from scratch. Therefore batch cooking could reduce your energy expenditure by £112 (€130) per year, according to Utilita’s study. This is because it cuts down the time that appliances are in use.

There are various meal-planning apps, such as Whisk and Mealime, that help you map out your grocery shop and weekly meals. Alternatively, use a notebook or whiteboard to plan your meals.

7. Use eco-mode and don’t run your dishwasher half full

If you use a dishwasher in your home, reduce water and energy usage by only running it when it is full. Reducing your dishwasher use by one run per week for a year could save you £17 (€20), according to UK organisation Energy Saving Trust.

You can also save energy by running your dishwasher on eco-mode. Although the cycle will take longer, the water doesn’t need heating up as much and your dishes are soaked for longer, which means it uses less water and energy.

6. Avoid overfilling the kettle

By only boiling as much water as you need, you could save an average of £13 (€15) per year, says Utilita. To avoid overfilling the kettle, use your cup or markings on the kettle to measure the right amount of water.

5. Use the right sized pan and cover it with a lid

Instead of just grabbing the first pan out of the cupboard, use one that’s fit for purpose. Your pan base should match the size of your hob ring. Always cover your pan with a lid to prevent heat from escaping. These tricks could save you up to £51 (€59) per year, says Utilita.

4. Simmer instead of boiling your food

By simmering instead of boiling your food, you could save up to €56 per year. Canva

Do you tend to leave your rice or pasta on a rolling boil until it’s cooked? This is an unnecessary waste of energy. By turning down the heat once the water has reached boiling point, your food will still cook but you could save up to £48 (€56) per year. Using a timer also helps ensure you stick to the correct cooking time.

3. Leave your oven door open after cooking

To get the most out of the heat generated by your cooker, leave the oven door open after you take your food out. This will give your kitchen an extra boost of warmth and could potentially reduce your need for heating.

2. Switch your appliances off standby

According to Energy Saving Trust, turning your appliances off at the plug could save you £65 (€76) per year. Want to save time? Get a smart plug, which allows you to turn all your appliances off standby at once.

1. Fit an aerator onto your kitchen tap

Aerators reduce the amount of water coming out of your tap by filtering it through tiny holes. These small, low cost gadgets are easy to attach to your existing tap and will not affect your ability to wash up. They could also save you £30 (€35) a year, says Energy Saving Trust.