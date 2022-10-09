As the weather turns colder, thousands of Europeans will be dusting off their ski gear.

But snow sports aren’t a cheap hobby.

Lift passes, equipment rentals, transport, lessons - the costs of a holiday on the slopes can quickly add up. And that’s before you’ve even made it to the après ski bar.

Ski breaks are likely to be even more expensive this year, as energy-intensive resorts push up prices to deal with soaring electricity and gas prices.

It is possible to go skiing without breaking the bank, however. For six of the best value resorts in Europe, read on.

Which are the best value ski resorts in Europe?

6. Visit Bulgaria’s oldest ski resort: Borovets

Borovets - the oldest ski resort in Bulgaria - is situated at an altitude of 1,300m in the Rila Mountains. Most of the slopes are wide and open, so it’s best suited to beginner and intermediate skiers. The resort is renowned for its buzzing après ski with many popular pubs and bars to choose from after a long day on the mountain.

Average cost for a ski pass: 75 BGN (€37) for a day pass, 370 BGN (€182) for six days (2021-2022 prices; prices for this season haven’t been released).

Piste: 58km

Apres ski: a beer is 5BGN (€2.50)

Closest city: Sofia (49km away)

5. For the best off-piste skiing: Vogel, Slovenia

Vogel overlooks beautiful Lake Bohinj, in the Triglav national park, Slovenia It has just 16 km of ski routes - but the treeless terrain means there is plenty of off-piste to explore. Will elevations up to 1800m, it is one of the country’s highest resorts and good snow is usually guaranteed through to April.

Average cost for a ski pass: A daily ski pass costs €35 (£30) with a a six-day pass coming to €153 (£129).

Piste: 16km

Apres ski: A beer is €2.50

Nearest city: Ljubljana (85km)

4. Ski the Pyrenees: Grandvalira, Andorra

Sandwiched between Spain and France, Andorra is a tiny country - just half the size of Berlin. Nonetheless, it boasts three ski resorts. With 210km of piste, Grandvalira is the largest, offering terrain for skiers of all abilities. The country has one of the lowest alcohol taxes in Western Europe, so your post-ski beverage shouldn't dent your savings too much.

Average cost for a ski pass: A daily ski pass costs €58 with a a six-day pass coming to €310.

Piste: 210km

Apres ski: A beer is €2.00

Nearest city: You cannot fly directly into Andorra. The country is located 190 kilometres from Toulouse airport and 210 kilometres from Barcelona-El Prat airport.

3. Ski like an athlete: Jahorina, Bosnia

A mountain view in Jahorina, Bosnia Jahorina Olympic Centre

If you want to ski like an athlete, head to Jahorina in Bosnia. The resort hosted the Women's alpine competitions in the Sarajevo Winter Olympics in 1984. It closed during the 1990s as the region was consumed by conflict, but has been steadily improving the end of the war. Last season alone, three new lifts were built.

Average cost for a ski pass: A daily ski pass costs €36, a week pass costs €166

Piste: 47km

Apres ski: A beer is €2.50

Nearest city: Sarajevo (53km)

2. Take to the slopes in Transylvania: Poiana Brasov, Romania

Poiana Brasov - Romania's most popular ski resort - translates as “sunny glade.” Deep in the heart of Transylvannia’s Carpathian mountains, it is surrounded by thick conifer forests and soaring peaks. If you get tired of skiing, check out Bran castle nearby - the gothic stronghold that inspired Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula.’

Average cost for a ski pass: A daily ski pass costs €30, a week pass costs €130

Piste: 24.5 km

Apres ski: A beer is €1.60 - €2.50

Nearest major city: Bucharest (136km)

1. For adrenaline seekers on a budget: Jasná, Slovakia

Skiiers in Jasná, Slovakia Jasná Ski Resort / Facebook

Slovakia’s largest resort, Jasna boasts 50km of pisted runs. But the real appeal is itsoff-piste routes that track through trees either side of Chopok mountain. From open bowls to steep colours, there’s something for every adrenaline seeker. It’s slightly more expensive than the other resorts in this list, but is favoured by the pros. The resort has even hosted qualifiers for Red Bull freeride competitions.

Average cost for a ski pass: A daily ski pass costs €49 (€59 in peak season), a six day pass costs € 265 (€319 in peak season)

Piste: 50 km

Apres ski: A beer is €1.60 - €2.00

Nearest city: Poprad (68km)