Hunting parties, on-site brewery tastings and aerodrome trips aren’t features of your typical holiday camp.

But they could be on the itinerary for super-wealthy guests at Guy Ritchie’s prospective summer camp.

The luxury location - situated on Ashcombe estate in Wiltshire, less than 40km from Salisbury - will feature 11 lavish cabins on the shores of two man-made lakes.

Ritchie - a British film director - inherited the 1,200 acre property in his divorce settlement with former wife and pop superstar Madonna. The couple bought it for £9 million in 2001.

Guests can undoubtedly expect the height of luxury. But it won’t be a cheap holiday.

According to a previous planning application seen by Britain’s The Sun newspaper, Ritchie claimed that running the premium estate for a day costs £15,000 (€17,000).

“For that (cost) the standard of accommodation, food, game condition, the quality and variety of drives needs to be of an ever increasing standard,” he wrote.

So if you’re looking for a holiday camp that won’t require you to remortgage your house, here are four cheaper alternatives.

Holiday camp alternatives for ordinary people

4. Centre Parc Sherwood forest, UK

This popular UK holiday resort chain welcomes more than two million visitors every year. Guests at the original Sherwood forest location stay in log cabins in forest locations, and can partake in more than 200 indoor, outdoor, and water sports activities.

You might not get to go clay pigeon shooting, but the company’s website promises excellent bird watching.

3. Landal Wirfttal, Germany

Landal GreenParks is a European network of holiday villages, with locations in the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Switzerland and the UK.

Nature-lovers might like their Landal Wirfttal camp, located in Germany’s stunning Eifel countryside near the Belgian border. Activities include archery, minigolf, and orienteering, combined with a solid children’s entertainment program.

2. Roompot Kustpark Texel, Netherlands

Roompot Kustpark Texel - one of many ‘Roompot’ camps around Europe - is situated next to the Dutch seaside resort of De Koog. The beautiful North Sea archipelago of Friesan islands is famous for its wild nature and ‘mudflat walking’.

Visitors can also take bikes around the islands and enjoy traditional Dutch food in the pub.

1 . Domaine des Naiades Eurocamp, France

More than 500,000 people visit Eurocamps - which range from resorts to self-catered campsites - every year.

A popular camp is Domaine Des Naiades, a large wooded park near Port Grimaud on the Côte d'Azur. Swimmers will have plenty of options - the camp is just 900 metres from the beach and boasts an Olympic-sized swimming pool.