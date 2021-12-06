Markus Eder is a successful freeskier.

Hailing from Bruneck, in the north Italian region of South Tyrol, Markus, 31, learnt to ski as soon as he could walk and spent his youth perfecting his technique at the nearby ski resort of Klausberg.

Having won the Nine Knights international competition after qualifying as a wildcard entry in 2010, Markus went on to compete in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Although he didn’t receive a medal, he was awarded the title of ‘European Skier of the Year’.

He grew up skiing in Klausberg and now spends his time still on skis, travelling the world competing and working on film projects.

“I haven’t spent that much time at home for a long time. Usually I just came back home in between competitions or in between film trips,” says Markus.

“I just had a little bit of time to ski with my friends.”

But that’s precisely what Markus has spent the past two years doing. Skiing at home, in the place where he honed his craft originally.

Working with a team of expert film makers, Markus Eder turned his passion for freestyle skiing, and intimate knowledge of South Tyrol ski resorts, into a 10-minute long film, The Ultimate Run.

Filled with steep downhills, daring jumps and icy caves, Markus even turned Taufers Castle into his own personal snow park.

Watch the video above to see Markus’ Ultimate Run in northern Italy.