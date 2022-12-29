Euronews Culture's 2022 Interviews: A year in review

We’ve had a busy year in the Culture hub of Euronews, interviewing film stars, prime ministers, activists, authors, chefs, photographers and possibly the strangest influencer you’ll ever meet.
In case you missed them, we’ve compiled a collection of some of our favourite interviews of 2022 - click on the titles to read and watch.
The one with the 2022 Palme d’Or winner set to win big at next year’s Oscars.
The one with the Just Stop Oil activist who explains why it’s right to attack art.
The one with one of the world’s most successful portrait photographers moving on from the Rolling Stones and Miley Cyrus to focus on haemophiliacs.
The one with the Ukrainian-Canadian former journalist raising funds for the war effort by selling art for drones.
The one with the Russian fashion photographer and LGBTQ+ activist defying Russian authorities.
The one with Jeremy Fragrance, the world’s most popular (and eccentric) perfume influencer – "POWER!"
The one with the Icelandic Prime Minister (and published crime fiction author) discussing art, environment and how even politicians can be creative.
The one with the Iranian film producer fearful for the safety of the filmmakers arrested by the Iranian government this year.
The one with the famous Austrian parachutist who captivated the world 10 years ago when he jumped from a capsule 40km above the New Mexico desert, on the very edge of space.
The one with 2022 Lumière Award-winner Tim Burton.
The one with the artists worried about digital art created by machines.
The one with the tattoo studio offering free removals for all those regretting their Kanye ‘Ye’ West ink, following the rapper’s hideous downward spiral this year.
The one with the 28-year-old analogue sleuth who uncovered George Orwell’s favourite author.
The one with the veteran scriptwriter and editor merging fiction and archival material to shine a light on the Armenian genocide through comics.
The one with the journalist who wrote a book about his time in Greek refugee camps and the shame of being European.
The one with the Female MCs in Indian Kashmir creating conscious rhymes in a conservative country.
The one with the artist grieving through art by putting ashes in her paintings.
The one with the world-famous chef trying to teach Europeans to cook Chinese food.
The one with the Iranian musician risking prison for his new album.
The one with the experimental hip-hop band who defies labels and is one of the most exciting bands currently touring.
The one with the intimacy coordinator, the ‘cousin’ of stunt choreographers on film sets.
The one with the Royal expert who thinks the continuing obsession with Diana Princess of Wales in films and TV doesn’t exist to actually say anything.
The one with the experts explaining if and why nightmares can cause dementia.
