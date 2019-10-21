Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
By Trent Murray 
Fire and fury: Chile rocked by violent protests over metro fares
A state of emergency has been imposed in several cities across Chile amid violent clashes and arson attacks over the weekend.

Tear gas and water cannons were used against demonstrators, as police and military forces announced a night-time curfew to try and restore order.

The unrest was sparked by a metro fare hike, which has now been suspended. But the protests have grown, with anger over living costs and inequality simmering amongst demonstrators.

But speaking to reporters in the country's capital, Santiago, President Sebastián Piñera defended the government's response.

"We are at war against a powerful, implacable enemy, who does not respect anything or anyone and who is willing to use violence and crime without any limits," he said.

Santiago was hit particularly hard by looting and arson, with buses set on fire, metro stations smashed and riot police struggling to quell the violence.

Chile is one of the region’s wealthiest countries, but the riots have exposed divisions over rising inequality and intensified calls for economic reforms. The sight of soldiers and tanks in the streets hasn’t been seen since 1990, when Chile returned to democracy.