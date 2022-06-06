English
Ukraine war: Situation 'has worsened' for Ukrainian forces in Sievierodonetsk, says governor
Video
Good Morning Europe
'We must live for the children', Zelenskyy says in east Ukraine visit
Updated: 06/06/2022
Ukraine war: 'We must live for the children', Zelenskyy says in visit to east
no comment
US vet. in Normandy's plea to younger generation
Several dozen World War II veterans are expected to attend D-Day commemoration ceremonies Monday in France, as crowds return for the 78th anniversary. Visits and services have for two years been reduced to a minimum due to COVID-19 restrictions.
EU interior ministers: Concrete measures needed as hunger might bring more migrants from Africa
At least 49 dead, hundreds injured in Bangladesh container depot fire
At least 15 dead in fire at Bangladesh container depot
Latest news bulletin | June 5th – Midday
Ukraine officials hit out at Macron after suggestions Russia 'should not be humiliated'
no comment
The annual cheese-rolling events takes place in Coopers Hill
no comment
US vet. in Normandy's plea to younger generation
no comment
Military re-enactment parade on D-Day anniversary
Latest news bulletin | June 6th – Midday
Germany
Mercedes-Benz recalls one million cars over braking system fault fears
Germany
Hailstones pile up as heavy storms hit Germany