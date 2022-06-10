English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war live: Kyiv losing up to 200 troops a day - Zelenskyy aide
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
Video
Good Morning Europe
Russian author vows he won't be silenced over Ukraine war opposition
Updated: 10/06/2022
"Regardless of what I am accused of, I am ready to fully repeat these words: 'I demand an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and the withdrawal of Russian troops from it'."
no comment
The war in Ukraine already has its own museum exhibition
Even as war rages in other parts of the country, Ukrainians are flocking to a new exhibition in Kyiv called "Ukraine - Crucifixion".
Belgian king expresses 'deepest regrets' for wounds inflicted in Congo
Algeria suspends friendly treaty with Spain over Western Sahara stance
Volunteers of the new Ukrainian army train to defend their country
Latest news bulletin | June 8th – Evening
Chaos erupts at the European Parliament as three key climate laws are postponed
Good Morning Europe
Analysis: Melanchon could be the surprise element in France's election
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | June 10th – Midday
no comment
Marilyn Monroe drag queens call on presidents to act on climate change
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | June 10th – Morning
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | June 9th – Evening
Russia
Britons sentenced to death for fighting with Ukraine's army