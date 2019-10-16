Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Out with the US and in with Russia: troops take over America's abandoned Syria bases

By Trent Murray 
The balance of power in northern Syria is dramatically shifting as Turkey continues its military offensive. Russian troops are quickly filling the vacuum left by retreating U.S. forces, even allying with Kurdish soldiers who were abruptly abandoned by President Trump last week.

US Vice President Mike Pence is set to travel to Turkey, hoping to stop the bloody advance on Kurdish forces. He will also reinforce President Trump's decision to impose tariffs against Ankara over its decision to invade its neighbour further south.

NBC News' Richard Engel filed this report from the conflict zone