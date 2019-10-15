Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has told US President Donald Trump that he will never declare ceasefire in northeastern Syria, broadcaster NTV reported on Tuesday.

He also added that he was not worried about US sanctions over the ongoing offensive in the region.

Speaking to reporters on a flight back from Azerbaijan, Erdogan said talks with Washington and Moscow on Syria's Kobani and Manbij towns had continued, and added that it was "not negative" for the Syrian army to enter Manbij as long as militants in the area were cleared.

He also said he told Trump that Turkey would "not negotiate with a terrorist organisation" in response to Trump's mediation offer.

Separately, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday that Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that Turkey's incursion into northeastern Syria would contribute to counter-terrorism efforts, Syria's territorial integrity, and a political solution process.

Erdogan's comments were reported just after a US official told Reuters that a US military aircraft had carried out a "show of force" in Syria after Turkish forces had edged too close to American troops.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the aircraft had flown over the Turkish troops, who later dispersed.