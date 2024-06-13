EventsEventsPodcasts
Rescue of flood-stranded driver
No Comment

Video. WATCH: Spanish firefighters save trapped driver in Murcia

Three fire engines and a helicopter were deployed for Wednesday's rescue. The driver, who had mobility issues, was safely airlifted and appeared to be unharmed.

Torrential rain caused chaos, flooding homes and streets and prompting around 400 emergency calls.

Torrential rain caused chaos, flooding homes and streets and prompting around 400 emergency calls.

The State Meteorological Agency - AEMET in the region announced that in Murcia, more rain fell in about twenty minutes than the average for the entire summer (June, July, and August). Specifically, 43.8 litres per square metre were recorded, with 32.8 litres falling in just 10 minutes. This amount is close to the 40.6 litres per square metre recorded in 10 minutes on 26 September 2022.

