Looking for work? Belgium wants you.

Hundreds of industries in the low country are suffering from serious staff shortages.

Brussels, Wallonia, and Flanders - the three regions that make up the small European nation - have each published a list of workers that are in high demand.

Belgium’s 11 million residents enjoy a high standard of living, with free access to high quality healthcare and education.

So if you’re a doctor, plumber, or butler, looking to relocate to Northern Europe, read on.

Who can work in Belgium?

Foreign workers seeking employment in Belgium must hold a work permit, but successful applicants for these in-demand jobs will be eligible.

Vibrant capital Brussels is home to millions of expats - and wants more

Brussels is Belgium’s vibrant capital city, boasting a vibrant cultural scene, multicultural community, and easy access to the rest of Europe.

More than a third (36 per cent) of the capital’s population are international, so expats will feel right at home.

view.brussels - the Brussels Employment and Training Observatory - published a list of high-demand professions last year.

Job vacancies in Brussels include:

Administrative roles like human resources manager and secretary

Chefs, boulangers, bakers, waitresses, and butlers

Accountants and business management

Architects, builders, and tradespeople (e.g. electricians, cablers, mechanics)

Primary school teachers, Dutch teachers, and secondary teachers

Computer scientists

Engineers and electrical engineers

Graduate nurses, GPs and specialist doctors, physiotherapists, and speech therapists

Taxi drivers and truck drivers

Other: Hairdressers, beauty and wellness specialists and real estate agents

There are plenty more roles that need filling- check out the full list here.

Flanders is after nurses and cleaners

Home to picturesque cities like Bruges and Ghent, Flanders is the Dutch-speaking northern region of Belgium. With its vibrant art scene and sprawling nature reserves, the region is a hub for culture vultures and outdoors-lovers alike.

Ghent, Flanders, is known for its picturesque canals and medieval charm. canva

The Flemish Service for Employment and Vocational Training publishes a list of vacancies every two years.

Job vacancies in Flanders include:

Nurses

Construction site leaders

Technician industrial installers

Cleaners

Tractor-trailer drivers

Maintenance mechanics

Construction workers

Fruit cultivation workers

Accountants (specifically, tax consultants)

Industrial electrical installers

The full list for in-demand jobs in Flanders can be found here.

French-speaking Wallonia needs specialist teachers

The southernmost portion of Belgium, Wallonia accounts for 55% of the country’s territory - but just a third of its population.

The predominantly French-speaking region boasts charming historic towns such as Namur and Liège and the sprawling forest of Ardennes. It is known for its delicious cuisine and renowned Belgian beers.

Third-country nationals are currently permitted to apply for 75 different professions. The following list is valid for the period between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023.

These are some of the job vacancies in Wallonia:

Accountants

Cooks and chefs

General care nurses, specialised care nurses and speech therapists

Laboratory technicians

IT Developers

Road workers

Coach drivers and truck drivers

Earth-moving machinery drivers

Mechanics

Boulangers

Electrical technicians

Construction team leader, logistics managers and warehouse supervisors

Teacher “within the limits of the functions of the list of functions in shortage in education, established by the French Community”.

The full list of professions can be found here.