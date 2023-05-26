By Euronews Travel

Living by the sea is good for you - here's where can you do it as a digital nomad in Europe.

Turning the beach into your office and sending emails from a hammock sounds like something out of a dream.

But it doesn’t have to be. As more countries than ever start offering digital nomad visas, working remotely by the seaside could be a reality.

From bustling party towns to quiet unspoilt stretches of sand, Europe has a whole range of different coastal towns and cities to choose from.

So if you are looking for somewhere to catch some sun while replying to emails, here are Europe’s best digital nomad destinations by the sea.

Take it from the beach to the bar in Alicante, Spain

Alicante, the gateway to Spain's Costa Blanca, is surrounded by some of the country’s most beautiful beaches. Sitting between the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains, you’ll have the best of both worlds whether you want to lounge in the sun or go for a hike.

The city’s biggest draw is its nightlife, however, with more bars and clubs than you could ever need. If you are looking for a more lively scene to spend your days by the beach then party the night away, Alicante could be for you.

Despite its reputation as a holiday destination, the city has a relatively low cost of living compared to the rest of Spain. An apartment on the outskirts of Alicante could cost you less than €600 a month.

Alicante is the gateway to Spain's Costa Blanca. Canva

Most of the city can be covered on foot with multiple different neighbourhoods, each with its own character, to choose from when you’re looking for a place to stay.

As the city looks to set itself up as a digital nomad destination, a variety of co-working spaces and virtual offices are starting to pop up. If you fancy something a little less formal, there are hundreds of cafes dotted around the city that serve incredible coffees and cakes.

Digital nomads on a budget should head for Split, Croatia

When Croatia first launched its one-year permit for digital nomads in 2021, it quickly became a favourite for remote workers on a budget. Though it might be more expensive during the popular summer months, the cost of living here is low compared to western Europe with an average rent of around €460 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

Located on a peninsula along the east of the Adriatic Sea, Split is the second-largest city in the country. It is full of wonders ancient and new to explore but if you fancy travelling a bit further afield, it makes a great base for visiting the rest of Croatia using the county’s extensive public transport network.

Split is a great place for digital nomads on a budget. Canva

The weather here is generally good all year round with the summer months the best if you want to swim or take part in watersports. Take a short stroll along the waterside to get to Ježinac Beach or catch a bus to Kašjuni just a little further outside the city where it's worth waiting to witness the sunset.

But avoid Bačvice Beach if you don’t want to get caught up in crowds of tourists from the surrounding bars, hotels and clubs.

Coworking spaces are slowly growing in popularity but there are plenty of cafes to work from and a diverse community of digital nomads from all over the world.

For sunny island hopping, work remotely from Chania, Greece

Greece introduced its digital nomad visa last year and the country’s 227 inhabited islands are sure to have a beachside spot for you to work from.

Good weather, low prices and high internet speeds make Chania, a coastal town on the west side of Crete, one of the best options for digital nomads. It's easy to get to as well with an international airport that has flights all over Europe.

There’s just one co-working space in Chania but many of the town's cafes and hotels offer free Wi-Fi meaning you’ll never be short of a place to set up your remote office.

Chania is growing in popularity with digital nomads. Canva

Crete doesn’t have much seasonal weather variation meaning you can bet on sunny days most of the year round. Head to Chania in the winter if you are looking to avoid the crowds.

Its popularity as a tourist destination means there are endless hotels to choose from if you are planning a short trip. But if you are hoping for a longer stay then it's probably a better idea to look at renting a property, with average prices of €300 to 400 per month for a one-bedroom flat.

Find a remote office with incredible sea views in Sliema, Malta

More modern than the capital city Valletta but with all the same gorgeous views, Sliema is a good choice for digital nomads in Malta.

Positioned on a peninsula, you’ll be surrounded by the sea. Scuba diving and snorkelling off the coast are both popular activities for locals and tourists alike. Coffee shops, large supermarkets and restaurants are all within walking distance in this city too.

Sliema already has a community of digital nomads. Unsplash

Sliema is also a popular destination for digital nomads if you are looking for a community of like-minded travellers. Internet speeds are generally extremely good but can depend on where you are staying so check before you commit to a place.

It's less expensive than Valetta too, especially if you are looking for a long-term rental. Prices can be as low as €750 a month for a one-bedroom apartment outside of the city centre.

But if you do want to head to the capital city to find co-working spaces and a more extensive digital nomad community, it's just a 15-minute boat ride away across the water.

For small-town vibes head to Larnaca, Cyprus

On the south coast of Cyprus, you’ll find the country’s third-largest city Larnaca. It isn’t too big, however, with most of the essential amenities within walking distance.

It's a tourist town during the summer months as people come to swim on its many beaches and explore gorgeous coastal walks but is much quieter in the off-season. You won’t be short of people to meet and spend time with though as it has one of the most active digital nomad communities on the island.

Larnaca has small town vibes where everything in within walking distance. Unsplash

With public transport scarce in Cyprus, this could be useful in finding someone with a car to help you get around. Lanarca does have the benefit of being close to the airport which may be why it's so popular with remote workers living abroad.

If you are looking for a place to work by the sea you’ll find the most suitable cafés near the Finikoudes and Mackenzie beaches.

The average cost of rent in this coastal city is around €800 a month.

Enjoy a slower pace of life in Shkodër, Albania

In between the Adriatic Sea and the Northern Alps, Shkodër is the largest city in northwestern Albania and one of the country’s oldest.

While many choose to head to the capital city Tirana, the pace of life in Shkodër is a lot more laid back. Most people cycle rather than drive a car as Shkodër has a long history of two-wheeled transport.

You’re also more likely to be able to afford to rent a property with a bit more space as a fully furnished apartment with a good view could cost you as little as €200 for a one-bedroom apartment outside of the city centre.

Enjoy lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches in Shkodër, Albania. Unsplash

Shkodër has a wealth of beautiful natural sites and is known as the gateway to the Albanian Alps. The country has 14 national parks and 450km of coastline so you’ll never be far from both the sea and the mountains.

And, if you want to visit more than one country on your digital nomad adventure, Shkodër is just a 30-minute drive away from the border with Montenegro.