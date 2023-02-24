A brand new sleeper train will link Berlin and Brussels in less than 12 hours.

European Sleeper - a new Dutch-Belgian rail company - will launch the service in May.

The train will depart Berlin just before 11pm, and arrive in Brussels around 9:30am the next day. En-route, it will stop at Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

The return journey will depart from Brussels around 7:30pm and arrive in Berlin just before 7am the following day.

The first service will pull out of the station on Thursday 25 May 2023. Tickets are already on sale.

Will the Berlin-Brussels night train be expanded?

The sleeper train will operate regularly, departing from Berlin on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Trains from Brussels will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

And this is just the beginning. European Sleeper plans to expand the service to Dresden and Prague from 2024.

In 2025, the company hopes to introduce an additional line from Amsterdam to Barcelona.

The service is part of a new EU plan to boost green transport.

The European commission is assisting with coordination, regulations and promotion for 10 new train services. This will smooth out the logistics of connecting rail networks in different countries.

Train travel is increasingly popular as people shun air travel. Canva

How much does the Berlin-Brussels night train cost?

The train has a variety of pricing levels. If you’re travelling on a budget, opt for a standard seat in a shared compartment. Tickets start at €79 for a single.

If you feel like splashing out, opt for a private sleeper compartment, complete with your own wash basin, made up bed and a ‘luxury’ breakfast. This would set you back €229.

There are a variety of options in between, including shared couchette compartments with up to six berths. Pets are permitted in private compartments.

Why should you catch a train rather than flying?

As environmental ‘flight shame’ spreads, rail travel has surged. This is great news for the planet.

An economy class return flight from London to New York emits around 1.48 tonnes of CO2 per passenger, according to flight emissions map carbon calculator - more than double the average person in Ghana produces in a whole year.

Shunning air travel is the single biggest action an individual can take to reduce their carbon footprint. Trains are an excellent alternative - and can help you dodge pesky flight cancellations and delays, too.