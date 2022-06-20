Most countries still have some travel restrictions in place in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.

The latest big changes include:

Germany, Estonia, Italy, Cyprus, Austria and Greece no longer have any COVID-19 travel restrictions for visitors.

Passengers flying in the EU no longer need to wear masks in airports or aboard flights. Some countries have chosen to ignore this ruling and still require masks. Check the rules before you fly here .

Visitors to Belgium from outside the EU no longer need to show any COVID-19 paperwork to enter.

Masks are no longer mandatory in Spain and mainland Portugal, except on public transport.

This article is updated regularly, but rules can change quickly. So please check official government advice before travelling.

Albania

There are currently no COVID-19 travel restrictions for those wishing to visit Albania.

Andorra

Travel to and from the country is open but access to Andorra requires passing through either Spain or France, so check their travel restrictions, too, before planning your trip.

Austria

All COVID-19 entry restrictions have been lifted for those visiting Austria.

While face masks are no longer required in most parts of the country, you must still wear a FFP2 face mask on public transport and in pharmacies in Vienna.

Belarus

All travel to Belarus should be avoided, due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws and the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

It's still possible to travel to Belarus by air under certain restrictions, but land travel for leisure is currently banned.

There are currently no COVID-19 travel restrictions for entering Belarus.

Belgium

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate ( EUDCC ), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Visitors from all countries can currently enter Belgium with no COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Belgium does still have a red list system with stricter rules though no countries are currently on the red list.

Masks now only need to be worn in healthcare environments.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Tourists can now visit Bosnia and Herzegovina with no COVID-19 travel restrictions.

People now only need to wear mask in healthcare facilities.

Bulgaria

Bulgaria no longer requires visitors to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter the country.

Croatia

All travellers may enter Croatia without any COVID-19 restrictions.

Cyprus

All COVID-19 entry requirements for Cyprus have been dropped.

You do still need to wear a face mask on public transport however.

Czech Republic

There are no longer any COVID-19 entry restrictions for EU or Non-EU travellers visiting Czech Republic.

Denmark

Denmark has dropped all travel restrictions for international tourists.

Rules may be re-introduced at short notice for high risk countries. The government says it has a 'handbrake' it can activate if concerning variants emerge.

Estonia

From 16 June Estonia has scrapped all COVID-19 travel restrictions for visitors from every country.

It has been also announced that from 1 July, people in Estonia who do test positive for COVID-19 or those around them will no longer have to self-isolate.

Finland

Visitors from the EU, Schengen travel areas and green list countries can enter Finland with no travel restrictions.

Visitors from all other countries (including the UK and USA) will have to present proof of full vaccination or proof of recovery from COVID-19 within the past six months. These restrictions have been extended until 30 June.

The Finnish Border Guard gives advice on cross-border traffic by phone and email. The service is available in Finnish, Swedish and English on weekdays between 8.00 and 16.00 at +358 295 420 100. Questions can also be sent by email to rajavartiolaitos@raja.fi.

France

France no longer requires fully vaccinated travellers to present a negative COVID-19 test to enter but

you will still need to complete a passenger locator form (PLF) found here.

Non-vaccinated visitors need to present a negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours or an antigen test less than 48 hours before departure.

It is no longer mandatory to wear a mask on public transport in France.

Germany

From 11 June, all travellers will be able to enter Germany without showing any COVID-19 paperwork.

However, due to a lack of a reciprocity agreement between the two countries, this doesn't apply to those travelling from the People’s Republic of China who still need to provide an essential reason for their entry to Germany.

Greece

All travellers can enter Greece without any COVID-19 restrictions.

Masks ware now only mandatory in healthcare settings and on urban public transport.

Hungary

All travellers can visit Hungary without any COVID-19 restrictions.

Masks are no longer mandatory except for in hospitals and other health care venues.

Iceland

Iceland has dropped all domestic and border restrictions. This means that no restrictions will be enforced at the border and all passengers will be able to enter Iceland whether they are vaccinated or not.

Ireland

Travellers who plan to enter Ireland are no longer subject to entry requirements after the authorities decided to abolish all the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19.

Though mandatory mask wearing has been scrapped, the Irish government advises that masks continue to be worn on public transport.

Italy

Visitors to Italy are no longer required to show any COVID-19 paperwork to enter.

Masks will still be required on public transport. Although not mandatory, masks are still recommended at large indoor and crowded outdoor events. This is expected to be in place until 22 June.

Kosovo

All arrivals to Kosovo are required to demonstrate that they have either received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccination, have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 90 days or proof of two doses and a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of arrival.

Medical staff are present at border crossings and you may be subject to a health check, especially if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Whilst in Kosovo, you must wear a mask on public transport and in all indoor public places as well as respecting one metre social distancing rules.

Latvia

All travellers are now welcome in Latvia, regardless of vaccination status, and with no need to take a COVID test.

The Ministry of Transport has said that restrictions will apply to those travelling from high-risk areas; but there are currently no countries on this list.

Liechtenstein

There are currently no COVID-19 restrictions for travellers visiting Liechtenstein.

Liechtenstein follows Switzerland's travel advice, so make sure you check their restrictions at the time of travel.

Lithuania

There are no COVID-19 travel restrictions for any visitors to Lithuania.

Luxembourg

Visitors from the EU, Schengen area and San Marino, Andorra, Monaco and Vatican City can travel to Luxembourg with no restrictions.

Visitors from all other countries, unless their journey is considered essential, must provide evidence that they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 180 days.

Masks must still be worn in hospitals, elderly homes and other care facilities.

Malta

Malta is operating a traffic light system that determines which restrictions people are subject to based on the country of their departure.

To enter Malta travellers must present proof of full vaccination, a negative PCR test from the last 72 hours, a negative Rapid Antigen Test with the last 24 hours prior, or a certificate of recovery in the last 180 days.

From 6 June, children under the age of 12 from all countries are no longer required to show a negative COVID test to enter Malta.

You no longer need to wear masks in Malta except on flights, hospitals and in care homes.

Moldova

Moldova has lifted its travel restrictions, meaning no COVID certificate, test or other documentation is required to enter the country.

In light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Moldovan airspace is currently restricted.

Monaco

Monaco is open for tourists and is following the EU traffic light system to determine restrictions for arrivals.

There are currently no countries on the red list, and all countries not specifically named on the green list are to be assumed as on the orange list.

Visitors arriving from green list countries must present either proof of full vaccination, a negative PCR or antigen dated within the last 24 hours or a proof of recovery in the last six months.

Those arriving from orange list countries must present either proof of full vaccination or a proof of recovery in the last six months. Those who cannot provide either of these options must justify their reason for entry, present a negative PCR or antigen test less than 24 hours before arrival and either isolate for 7 days on arrival in Monaco or take PCR test within 24 hours of arrival and again on day five, six or seven.

Montenegro

Travellers can enter Montenegro without any COVID-19 certificates.

Masks must still be worn in indoor public places and on public transport, including taxis.

Netherlands

Visitors from the EU, Schengen area or countries participating in EU travel rules scheme may enter the Netherlands freely without any restrictions.

There is an additional list of safe countries from which you can also travel restriction free. You can find that list here .

For all other countries, you must provide either a proof of full vaccination or proof of recovery in the last 180 days.

Full details for requirements for those in transit are available here.

North Macedonia

The borders are open in North Macedonia and you do not need to show any COVID-19 certificates to enter.

There is still a requirement to wear masks in hospitals, pharmacies and on public transport.

Norway

All visitors can now travel to Norway without any COVID-19 restrictions.

Poland

Poland has scrapped all entry rules for both EU and non-EU travellers.

Portugal

All arrivals need to show a vaccine certificate, recovery certificate or negative test result to enter Portugal. This can be either a PCR test taken within the 72 hours before departure, or a rapid antigen test 24 hours before.

Masks are still required on planes and other forms of public transport.

Travellers to Madeira and Porto Santo are no longer required to present COVID-19 travel documents on entry to the islands, however, as the archipelago abolished its entry measures.

Masks also must be worn by everyone over the age of six in indoor public settings in Madeira.

Romania

All travel restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 no longer apply when entering Romania. That means travellers arriving in Romania are exempt from providing a pre-departure test, on-arrival or post-arrival test or proof of vaccination.

Russia

Travel to Russia is not advised due to the lack of available flight options to return to Europe, and the increased volatility in the Russian economy.

On 24 February 2022 Russia launched a large scale invasion of Ukraine which is ongoing.

All arrivals into Russia will be temperature checked and will be required to provide a negative PCR test result dated within 48 hours prior to arrival. This applies regardless of vaccination status.

All foreign passengers must complete a travel form before arriving in Russia. These are usually handed out by cabin crew on arriving flights.

San Marino

Currently all travellers can enter San Marino without any restrictions, however countries could be added back onto the exception list at short notice so double check before you travel.

If you are accessing San Marino through Italy, you’ll need to check Italy’s travel advice before you set off.

Masks are still required on public transport and in healthcare facilities. This is expected to be in place until 30 September 2022.

Serbia

There are no restrictions on entering the Republic of Serbia.

You must still wear face masks in health facilities and it is recommended to wear them in busy indoor public places.

Slovakia

All travellers can now enter Slovakia without any COVID-19 restrictions.

Slovenia

Slovenia has dropped all domestic and border restrictions. This means that no restrictions will be enforced at the border and all passengers will be able to enter whether they are vaccinated or not.

You must still wear a mask in indoor public spaces and on public transport.

Spain

Visitors from EU or Schengen Areas no longer need to show any COVID documents to enter Spain.

Travellers from outside the EU and Schengen Area must be able to present proof of vaccination, a recovery certificate or a negative test using either the EUDCC or by completing this form . This means unvaccinated visitors from all countries can now visit.

If you're entering Spain via land from France, you do not need to present any COVID-19 paperwork.

To be considered fully vaccinated you must have received a second or third dose in the last 9 months. Children under 12 years old are exempt when travelling with an adult.

Masks are still required in healthcare settings and on public transport.

Sweden

All travellers can enter Sweden without any COVID-19 restrictions.

Non-vaccinated people are recommended to avoid crowded, indoor places.

Switzerland

All travellers can enter Switzerland with no COVID-19 restrictions.

Türkiye (Turkey)

All visitors to Turkey, now called Türkiye, can enter the country with no restrictions whether they have been vaccinated or not.

Turkish Airlines have published a country-by-country breakdown of flight restrictions to Türkiye.

Ukraine

Travel to Ukraine is not recommended at present due to the ongoing conflict. Check your own country’s foreign travel guidance for more information.

United Kingdom

The UK has abolished all remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions for all arrivals from other countries.

The government recommend masks in busy, public places and you must wear still wear them in hospitals.

Rules for travel into and out of Wales are available here .

Rules for travel into and out of Scotland are available here .

Rules for travel into and out of Northern Ireland are available here.

Vatican City

Vatican City has reopened its doors to tourists following the easing of Italy's travel restrictions.

