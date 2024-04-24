Chlorinated pools can have an annual footprint of 1,400kg CO2, so cool off in these dreamy natural swimming spots instead.

Summers of languid afternoons splashing in and out of the water are just around the corner.

And one of the best things about holidaying in Europe is you don’t need to fly for scenic beaches and refreshing dips.

Flight-free experts at Byway have curated a series of journeys by train for travellers who want to dive into a more sustainable adventure.

Chlorinated pools can have an annual footprint of 1,400kg CO2, so all these trips take you to dreamy natural swimming spots.

Surf all summer long in San Sebastián

San Sebastián is often dubbed Spain's foodie capital, but it is also one of the country's best-loved surf towns.

La Zurriola Beach hosts top surf events throughout the year. With the reliable Atlantic swell and handful of surf schools, it is a perfect spot even for total beginners.

To get to San Sebastián, take the Eurostar from London St Pancras to Paris and then the TGV to Bordeaux. Here, you can stop for the night before continuing on to Hendaye and finally San Sebastián.

Swim in the bracing British sea in Cromer

The North Norfolk coast is the terminus of the Bittern railway through the watery landscape of the Broads.

Life-guarded beaches at Sheringham and Cromer are ideal for sea swims, with a slew of coffee spots to boost circulation post-dip.

By train from London, you’ll need to change in Norwich before arriving at the coast in Cromer.

Dip your toes in Slovenia’s Lake Bled

Grajsko Kopalisce is a designated public bathing spot on Lake Bled which will be reopening in time for summer. It has four natural pools and thickets of chestnut trees that provide ample shade for lakeside picnics.

With Byway, you can make the trip to Slovenia into a seven night adventure that includes a ride on the EuroNight sleeper from Stuttgart to Bled.

Enjoy urban floating in Bern, Switzerland

There's an art to joining Bern's thriving urban swim scene. Do as the Bernese do and think less 'swim' and more 'float'.

Let the River Aare carry you to the Marzili open-air pool Byway

Follow the regulars to Eichholz Park and let the River Aare carry you to the Marzili open-air pool - they say there's no better way to see the city.

En route from London, you can stop in Basel to peruse art galleries and wander the Rhine river before continuing by train to Bern.

Jump into Penzance's Jubilee Pool

Set to reopen early on 4 May 2024, Penzance's Art Deco lido is the largest seawater pool in the UK.

It was designed in the early 1930s and is now run by a community enterprise that has seen the construction of a new geothermal pool and updated changing facilities.

Take the Night Riviera sleeper train from London, waking up in Penzance in time for breakfast.