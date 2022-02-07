Most countries have travel restrictions in place in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.

The latest big changes include:

The EU has recommended that from 1 February anyone travelling from within the bloc will need only a basic ‘green pass’ health certificate, which can be obtained via vaccination, recovery, or a recent negative Covid test, and remove the need for self-isolation. However, not all countries have stated that they will adopt this rule so check with your destination.

Greece removes testing requirements for vaccinated travellers from 7 February.

Face masks are no longer mandatory in the UK.

Travellers to the Netherlands with a booster vaccine will no longer have to quarantine from 2 February.

Denmark and Norway lift all domestic travel restrictions from 1 February.

Switzerland and Austria have relaxed travel restrictions for UK travellers.

Sweden has dropped the requirement for proof of a negative test from arrivals.

This article is updated regularly, but rules change quickly so please check official government advice before travelling.

Albania

Measures to contain COVID-19 remain in effect, including night-time curfews from 11pm to 6am, and mandatory face masks indoors and on public transport.

All land borders are open and there is no restricted movement around the country.

All foreign nationals over the age of six must have one of the following: proof of vaccination, a negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before arrival, a rapid antigen test taken less than 48 hours before arrival or evidence that you have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months.

More information here.

Andorra

Access to Andorra requires passing through either Spain or France, so check their travel restrictions, too, before planning your trip.

Travel to and from the country is open, but masks are still required in indoor spaces. Andorra also asks that social distancing be respected.

Travellers who intend to stay in Andorra for more than three nights need to present a vaccination certificate, a negative PCR or lateral flow test result, or proof that they have recovered from COVID-19.

More information here.

Austria

One of three documents is required to enter the country - a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours, a vaccine certificate or proof of past infection.

However, only proof of vaccination or past infection will be accepted to enter any type of accommodation, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, theatres and to use cable cars or ski lifts. A negative COVID-19 test will not be sufficient.

If you are travelling from a country not on Austria’s safelist you will need to complete a pre-travel clearance form. You can find the full list of safe countries and regions here .

Austria is connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate ( EUDCC ), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

A curfew is in place for restaurants from 10pm to 12am.

Masks are required on public transport and in indoor spaces.

More information here.

Belarus

It's still possible to travel to Belarus by air under certain restrictions, but land travel for leisure is currently banned.

At the moment, most countries are considered high risk but fully vaccinated arrivals are exempt from restrictions.

All public spaces and tourist destinations are open with some restrictions in place.

Foreign arrivals who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to do a PCR test 72 hours before entry. This rule still holds for those above six who are not vaccinated.

Masks are compulsory on public transport.

More information here.

Belgium

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate ( EUDCC ), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Everyone entering the country must fill in a Passenger Locator Form , except if you are staying in Belgium for less than 48 hours.

The rules for testing and quarantine vary depending on where you are travelling from, where you have been in the last 14 days and your vaccination status. The official government website is the best source of information on Belgium's rules.

Masks are no longer required outdoors but remain compulsory in indoor spaces such as shops, places of worship and public transport.

People entering bars, restaurants, cafes and other indoor must show their COVID-19 safe status through the Belgian Covid Safe Ticket (CST) system.

More information here.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina are open to tourists as long as they can present a negative PCR result, issued no less than 48 hours before travel, or proof of vaccination.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and cafes are open, along with most other businesses.

People must wear masks in outdoor and indoor public spaces and on public transport.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina border police are publishing regular updates about foreign travel here.

Bulgaria

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test. Many EU countries are now on Bulgaria's red list , however with further requirements for entry.

, however with further requirements for entry. Bulgaria is operating a colour-coded system for international travel.

A negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before travel is necessary for entry.

The country has introduced a 'dark red' category with more stringent requirements for entry.

There are no restrictions on travel between cities, and police-operated checkpoints have ceased. The leisure and entertainment sector is either on lockdown or operating at reduced capacity.

More information here.

Croatia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

All passengers coming from an EU/EEA country on the 'green list' are allowed into Croatia, as long as they can show a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before departing, or a vaccination certificate.

Failing to provide any of the above documents, travellers have the obligation to isolate themselves for 7 days on arrival in Croatia. This isolation can be shortened by obtaining a negative result in a PCR test or rapid antigenic carried out in Croatia.

More information here.

Cyprus

Cyprus has toughened its COVID-19 screening for all travellers, now requiring them to present a negative PCR result taken within 48 hours of departure. Those aged 12 and above must also take a PCR test on arrival at the airport, quarantining until the results are back from the lab.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Cyprus is also operating a 'SafePass' to access public spaces, where face masks must be worn.

A Cyprus Flight Pass must be obtained by all arrivals, along with a negative PCR test for orange and red list arrivals.

More information here.

Czech Republic

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

All travellers are required to fill in the Passenger Locator Form and present it upon arrival.

and present it upon arrival. Czech Republic separates countries into categories with varying entry requirements, the full lists are available here.

More information here.

Denmark

All domestic COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Masks will no longer be a legal requirement and you will not need to show an EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC) to enter restaurants, museums and bars.

Travellers will no longer have to present a post-arrival test or undergo mandatory quarantine.

All foreigners and non-residents entering Denmark must continue to test before arrival. This can be a PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival, or an antigen test taken 48 hours before arrival.

Different rules may apply for high risk countries, check if there are any restrictions for the country you are travelling from here.

More information here.

Estonia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

A 10-day quarantine period will be applied if you are arriving from an EU/EEA country with an infection rate higher than 150 cases per 100,000 of the population in the last 14 days.

Travel documents and medical symptoms are checked at the borders.

More information here.

Finland

Finland has ended all travel restrictions for travellers from other EU and Schengen Area countries.

Those arriving from outside of these areas are required to present proof of full vaccination or proof of recovery from COVID-19 within the past six months, along with a negative COVID-19 test taken less than 48 hours prior to arrival.

Finnish citizens and residents, or those arriving for 'compelling reasons' do not have to show a negative test on arrival.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

The Finnish Border Guard gives advice on cross-border traffic by phone and email. The service is available in Finnish, Swedish and English on weekdays between 8.00 and 16.00 at +358 295 420 100. Questions can also be sent by email to rajavartiolaitos@raja.fi.

More information here.

France

France has now lifted its ban on UK tourists . Brits no longer need a 'compelling' reason or have to isolate on arrival. Full details on the new rules are here .

France requires all UK travellers to present a negative COVID-19 test - either antigen or PCR - taken within 24 hours before departure. Antigen tests must be certified by a laboratory and NHS lateral flow test kits are not allowed.

France is connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

France is operating a 'green pass' for entry into public spaces.

Non-vaccinated visitors from the EU need to present a negative test taken 24 hours before travel.

Unvaccinated passengers travelling from the UK to France by Eurostar will be asked to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival at Gare du Nord.

Mask-wearing is compulsory in all enclosed public spaces - and some outdoor places, including crowded queues, markets, or in the stands of a stadium.

More information here.

Germany

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Germany is operating a 'green pass' for entry into public spaces.

Travellers entering the country need to fill out a digital registration form before they travel and must have proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test. Full details here .

Unvaccinated travellers from high-risk countries will have to self-isolate for up to ten days on arrival in Germany. This can be shortened by submitting a negative test on or after the fifth day of quarantine. Arrivals from these countries will also have to register on Germany’s Digital Entry Portal .

UK tourists who are fully vaccinated are allowed into Germany without showing a negative COVID-19 test or quarantining for 14 days on arrival. The UK will also be classified as a high-risk area, according to a statement on the German embassy's website .

Arrivals from other "areas of variant of concern" are subject to different rules, detailed here .

German regions have some authority to set their own restrictions leading to new restrictions being put in place since mid-November. It is best to research where you are going to find out what restrictions are in place at the time, as they can change at short notice.

Find out more here.

Greece

From 7 February fully vaccinated travellers will no longer need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter Greece.

Unvaccinated travellers will still require a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC).

Beaches are open but people must socially distance themselves. Masks must be worn in all indoor public places.

All arrivals must fill in a Passenger Locator Form.

More information here.

Hungary

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Social distancing rules are no longer in force, but people must wear face masks in hospitals and 'social institutions'. They must be worn on public transport too.

Curfews are no longer in place. Shops and service providers are now open as normal.

More information here.

Iceland

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Visitors from other countries must be fully-vaccinated or recovered, and present a negative PCR or antigen test taken 72 hours or less before arriving in Iceland.

More information here.

Ireland

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

If you are fully vaccinated or have proof of recovery, arrivals in Ireland are no longer required to present a negative antigen or PCR test.

If you are not fully vaccinated, you will still be required to show a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before travel.

Travellers must also fill out a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before departure.

Only people who are fully vaccinated, or who have proof of recovery from COVID-19 in the past six months, will be able to enjoy indoor hospitality.

More information here.

Italy

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Italy has a simple questionnaire to fill in , which will instantly give you the rules to follow based on your situation.

Italy has extended its state of emergency until the end of March, which gives the government greater powers to implement new laws at short notice.

Italy now requires a 'super green pass' to enter hotels, bars, restaurants, cafes, use public transport and the majority of indoor venues. This super green pass is only available to people who are fully vaccinated, unlike previously when proof of a negative test was sufficient. Italian citizens and residents can obtain green passes in many ways, but for visitors, a vaccination certificate from your home country will be accepted in its place.

The country is colour coded, with most regions currently in the lowest-risk white zone, meaning outdoor dining is allowed and hotels are open.

More information here.

Kosovo

All arrivals to Kosovo are required to demonstrate that they have either received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccination or proof of two doses and a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of arrival.

Medical staff are present at border crossings and you may be subject to a health check, especially if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

These countries are marked as red or orange on the official ECDC map here.

Latvia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Latvia is operating a 'green pass' for access to public spaces.

Everyone who intends to enter Latvia is required to complete and submit an electronic form no earlier than 48 hours before entering Latvia.

For travellers from high-risk countries outside of the EU, EEA, Switzerland and the UK who are not vaccinated and have not recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months, travel is only allowed for essential reasons.

All arrivals must show a negative PCR test performed no more than 72 hours before flying to be allowed to enter Latvia.

More information here.

Liechtenstein

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

For the most part, the tourism industry is operating and the usual COVID-19 measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing apply in public spaces.

Liechtenstein follows Switzerland's travel advice, so information about travel in either country can be found here.

Lithuania

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Foreign nationals travelling to Lithuania must complete an online registration form no earlier than 24 hours before they begin their journey.

A 10-day quarantine is in place for non-EUDCC arrivals.

More information here.

Luxembourg

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Luxembourg is operating a 'green pass' for access to public spaces.

There is no requirement to quarantine when entering Luxembourg. However, if you do not have evidence of a negative test or submit to a rapid antigen test at the airport (which costs €10), you will need to self-isolate for 14 days or until you can show a negative test.

More information here.

Malta

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

All passengers must complete a passenger locator form before travelling to Malta.

before travelling to Malta. Malta is still operating a traffic light system that will determine which restrictions you will be subject to when you arrive.

Currently, there are no countries on the green list. Arrivals from countries on the red list (all countries) are required to present a recognised vaccination certificate.

Failure to provide a vaccination certificate will result in testing on arrival and quarantine. Travelling from countries on the 'dark' red list is only possible upon authorisation from the public health authorities.

Only fully vaccinated people in possession of a recognised vaccination certificate are exempt from quarantine.

Visitors from the UK to Malta who have not been fully vaccinated will have to quarantine for 14 days.

More information here.

Moldova

Most hotels are open with no restrictive measures in place.

Private events such as weddings or birthday parties are not allowed, and nightclubs are closed.

Regular updates on travel restrictions, which depend on where you're travelling from, come from the border police website here.

Monaco

Monaco is open for tourists and is following the EU traffic light system to determine restrictions for arrivals.

Visitors have to present a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours before arrival. In the absence of a negative test, a quarantine will be enforced.

More information here.

Montenegro

Evidence of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to travel, proof of recovery from COVID-19 or proof of full vaccination with an EU approved vaccine is needed for entry into Montenegro.

Arrivals to Montenegro with none of the above will need to isolate for 14 days.

More information here.

Netherlands

From 2 February all travellers who have received a booster vaccine at least seven days before their trip to the Netherlands will no longer have to quarantine.

Unvaccinated travellers, as well as passengers who haven't received their booster dose, will still be required to quarantine for 10 days unless their country of origin is on the exemption list.

No negative test or quarantine period is required for visitors arriving from "safe" countries across the EU, Asia, and Oceania. A full list can be found here. However, all passengers must show their digital vaccine certificate.

All other arrivals, except some in transit, must present a negative PCR test, no older than 72 hours and fill in a health declaration form.

Travellers from high-risk countries who have received a booster dose will have to fill out a quarantine statement, which can be found online.

Restaurants, bars and cultural venues reopened on Wednesday 26 January but there is a 10pm curfew in place.

Wearing a face mask is advised in any place where it is not possible to stay 1.5 metres apart. This now also applies to busy outdoor places such as shopping streets. People are now advised to wear disposable masks.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Full details for requirements for those in transit are available here.

More information here.

North Macedonia

The borders are open in North Macedonia.

Bars, restaurants and cafes are open for business with social distancing and extra hygiene measures in place.

Other businesses including shops and hairdressers are open.

More information here.

Norway

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Norway has removed all mandatory testing requirements at its borders.

Everyone travelling to the country must still fill out an online registration form prior to arrival.

Masks are compulsory in public spaces for everyone over the age of 12 unless you are exempt.

More information here.

Poland

Capacity is limited in shops, bars and restaurants.

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

UK travellers and anyone else from non-Schengen countries must provide evidence of a negative pre-departure test (PCR or antigen) taken within 24 hours before arrival.

Arrivals from Schengen countries must show proof of full vaccination on arrival. If they do not, they will have to quarantine for 10 days.

A traveller locator form is required if you travel by plane.

More information here.

Portugal

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Travel from non-EU/EEA countries is currently banned except for essential reasons.

Fully vaccinated travellers will have to present a negative test on arrival. This can either be a lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of departure or a PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.

It is mandatory to prove full vaccination status to enter restaurants, tourist venues and accommodation.

Face masks must be worn in public and social distancing and extra hygiene measures are in force in all public settings.

Similar measures have been adopted in the archipelago regions of Azores and Madeira.

More information here.

Romania

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate ( EUDCC ), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Hotels, guesthouses and other tourist accommodations are open and subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

Museums, cultural sites and tourist attractions are open along with restaurants, cafes and clubs.

Locals and visitors must wear a mask when in indoor public spaces, as well as while in crowded outdoor gatherings.

More information here.

Russia

All arrivals into Russia will be temperature checked and will be required to provide a negative PCR test result dated within 48 hours prior to arrival. This applies regardless of vaccination status.

All foreign passengers must complete a travel form before arriving in Russia. These are usually handed out by cabin crew on arriving flights.

Testing and quarantine requirements vary depending on where you depart from with entry from some countries currently not allowed so be sure to check before you leave.

Bars, restaurants and tourist attractions are now open.

More information about Russia's COVID-19 response here.

San Marino

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

If you are accessing San Marino through Italy, you’ll need to check Italy’s travel advice before you set off.

Restaurants, bars, cafes and other leisure facilities are open with social distancing measures and face mask requirements in place. Gatherings - defined as groups of over 10 people where social distancing cannot be maintained - are still strictly forbidden.

You can check the Re-open EU website for more information.

Serbia

All arrivals to Serbia must provide a negative PCR test performed no more than 48 hours before departure to be allowed entry a vaccine certificate or certificate of recovery from the virus. Without these, you may be subject to a 10-day quarantine.

Travellers arriving from high-risk countries also have to self-isolate and take mandatory tests within 24 hours and after 7 days of arrival. They will also need toregister with Serbia's e-Health portal.

Restaurants, cafes and bars are allowed to serve customers in their outdoor spaces and indoors at reduced capacity.

More information here.

Slovakia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Travellers will also need to register their arrival via an online form.

More information here.

Slovenia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Slovenia has a traffic light system in place. If you’re coming from a 'red list' country, you’ll be asked to quarantine for 10 days when you arrive.

COVID-19 restrictions vary between municipalities.

More information here.

Spain

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Antigen tests are now accepted instead of PCRs for travellers from countries on the list of risk zones - including France and Germany - while no tests are required for low-incidence areas.

Travellers from the UK must show proof of being fully vaccinated. This means you must have received the second dose at least 14 days before arrival. Children under 12 years old are exempt when travelling with an adult. This rule applies to the whole of Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearics.

If your last vaccination was more than 270 days ago you will also need a booster to enter the country or you will be considered unvaccinated.

More information here.

Sweden

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

UK and non EU/EEA arrivals are no longer banned, with the exception of those who do not have proof of being fully vaccinated, having recovered from COVID, or a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours.

Most of the economy remains open with social distancing, face masks and extra hygiene measures in force.

More information here.

Switzerland

Vaccinated and recovered travellers are no longer be required to take a pre-travel PCR test.

Vaccinated arrivals from outside the Schengen area will be refused entry unless they are coming for work or exceptional reasons.

Unvaccinated travellers who qualify to enter will still have to take a test prior to visiting the country but won't have to take post-arrival tests.

The rules are different if you are transiting through Switzerland. Check here for full details.

All arrivals need to complete an entry form .

Switzerland is connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Switzerland has a larger permitted list of countries than most European countries. It is updated regularly here.

More information here.

Turkey

Most travellers to Turkey aged 12 years and above must have proof of a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of arrival, an antigen test within 48 hours, or be fully jabbed.

All arrivals will be subject to a medical check for symptoms of COVID, including temperature checks, and may be asked to take random PCR testing on arrival.

Public and hospitality services are open.

Outdoor mask-wearing is mandatory.

Turkish Airlines have published a country-by-country breakdown of flight restrictions to Turkey.

Ukraine

All visitors must have health insurance that covers COVID-19.

Entry restrictions depend on whether you’re travelling from a ‘green’ or ‘red’ zone country.

Ukraine is operating a colour-coded regional system, in place until at least the New Year. Social distancing and indoor mask-wearing are mandatory in all zones.

More information here.

United Kingdom

From 11 February, fully vaccinated travellers and children under 18 no longer need to test upon arrival in the UK. Pre-departure tests are also not required for fully vaccinated travellers.

Unvaccinated travellers will still need to test before leaving for the UK and within 2 days of arrival. However, they will not need to isolate unless their test is positive.

All arrivals into the UK must fill in a passenger locator form.

Face masks are no longer mandatory in UK venues, though some locations and forms of public transport may still ask you to wear them.

There are currently no countries on the UK's red list . This follows the removal of 11 African countries earlier in December as the Omicron variant spread. Arrivals from these nations no longer have to go into hotel quarantine .

Rules for travel into and out of Wales are available here .

Rules for travel into and out of Scotland are available here .

Rules for travel into and out of Northern Ireland are available here.

More information here.

Vatican City

Vatican City has reopened its doors to tourists following the easing of Italy's travel restrictions.

More information here.

If you spot any missing information in this article, please do let us know on Twitter.