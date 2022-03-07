From social media giants to video game publishers, a growing number of tech companies are halting business with Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Here’s an overview of what the main tech companies have announced so far. The list is growing and will be regularly updated.

Microsoft

Microsoft said on Friday it was suspending all sales of its products and services in Russia over what it described as the country's "unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion" of Ukraine. The software giant also pledged to help defend Ukraine against Russian cyberattacks.

Earlier in the week, Microsoft said it would not display any content from state-backed Russia media outlets RT and Sputnik, that it would de-rank their search results on Bing and would stop all advertising deals with them.

PayPal

The online payments company shut down its services in Russia on Saturday after it stopped accepting new users in Russia earlier in the week.

A company spokesperson told Euronews Next that PayPal would continue to process customer withdrawals "for a period of time, ensuring that account balances are dispersed in line with applicable laws and regulations". The company would not give a specific deadline.

A man walks past a closed 're:Store', an Apple reseller shop in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

EA and Activision Blizzard

Both video game companies have announced they will no longer sell their games and content in Russia.

For Electronic Arts (EA), which owns the FIFA franchise, this includes games, add-on content, and virtual currency bundles, which will no longer be available in Belarus either.

Apple

Apple has paused all sales of its physical products in Russia, restricted Russian access to digital services including Apple Pay, and blocked RT News and Sputnik from its App Store outside of Russia.

In Ukraine, the company also disabled both traffic and live incident features in its Apple Maps "as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens," amid fears that Russia could target specific locations using these tools.

A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept. 24, 2019. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

Google

The Alphabet-owned company has banned Russian state media outlets from running ads on its platforms, blocked mobile apps connected to media outlets RT and Sputnik from its Play store, removed the publishers from Google News, and banned them from YouTube across Europe.

Like Apple, the company has disabled some live traffic and incident features from Google Maps in Ukraine. Its Search and Maps tools in the country now also point to United Nations resources for refugees and asylum seekers.

In Russia, most of its services - such as Search, Maps and YouTube - remain available, "continuing to provide access to global information and perspectives" to people there, Google said.

Meta (Facebook and Instagram)

Meta announced on Monday that Facebook pages and Instagram accounts belonging to RT and Sputnik would no longer be accessible within the European Union.

On Friday, Russia's national telecommunications regulator hit back by blocking access to Facebook in the country, in response to what it called "discrimination" against Russian state media.

Twitter

Twitter has also taken down the accounts of RT and Sputnik in Europe, in line with an EU ban on the Kremlin-backed news outlets that came into effect on Wednesday.

These two Twitter accounts are now inaccessible across the bloc’s 27 member states.

Instead, a message shows up stating “account withheld”. The EU has accused both state-run media outlets of spreading harmful disinformation across social media.

A screenshot of RT's Twitter account now blocked across the EU. Euronews

TikTok

The Chinese-owned video app is suspending new video uploads and livestreams in Russia, citing concerns over the country's new law cracking down on so-called "fake news".

Like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, TikTok has also blocked access to RT and Sputnik in the EU.

Snapchat

Snapchat parent Snap has stopped all advertising running in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine, and says it’s no longer accepting revenue from Russian state-owned entities.

The company has also pledged $15 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"We stand in solidarity with our Ukrainian team members and the people of Ukraine who are fighting for their lives and for their freedom," it said in a statement.

Booking and Airbnb

The online travel agent and the home rental firm have both halted operations in Russia.

Airbnb is now also waiving guest and host fees on all bookings in Ukraine, and thousands of people with no plans to visit are using the platform to send money to besieged locals, along with messages of support.

Netflix

Netflix has now reportedly shut down its service in Russia.

According to Variety, the streaming service had earlier in the week paused all future Russian projects and acquisitions, and four original series had been indefinitely put on hold.

Netflix could not immediately be reached for comment.

Spotify

The audio streaming giant has closed its Russian office indefinitely and removed all content from Russian state-owned media outlets RT and Sputnik, over what it called Moscow's "unprovoked attack on Ukraine".

File - The headquarters of Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia in Espoo, Finland, April 27, 2017 Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP

Nokia

The Finnish network equipment maker said on Tuesday it would stop deliveries to Russia to comply with sanctions imposed on the country. Nokia normally supplies MTS, Vimpelcom, Megafon and Tele2 in Russia.

"Our view is that the safety of our employees is paramount," a Nokia spokesperson told Euronews Next.

"We do have some manufacturing in Ukraine in the west of the country, also very close to the Hungarian border. We are actively monitoring the situation and we already have contingency plans in place to use if needed".

Ericsson

The Swedish telecom giant has also decided to suspend all deliveries to customers in Russia while it reviews the situation in Ukraine.

"We are deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine and are following developments closely. Our priority is to ensure the safety of our people there. We are also in regular contact with our customers to ensure operational contingencies in what is a very dynamic situation," a spokesperson told Euronews Next.

Oracle

Business software giant Oracle tweeted on Wednesday that it had "already suspended all operations" in Russia after Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov called on the company to stop doing business in Russia "until the conflict is resolved".

SAP

Oracle’s German rival SAP has also said it’s halting all sales of its products and services in Russia.

“Like the rest of the world, we are watching the war in Ukraine with horror and condemn the invasion in the strongest possible terms,” the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.