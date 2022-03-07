More than 11,000 people have signed up to offer free accommodation to refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, says the rental platform Airbnb.

Last week, it announced plans to offer free, short-term stays to 100,000 Ukrainians who have escaped Russia's invasion of their country.

On Monday, Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, said 11,183 hosts had signed up to the scheme in a week.

The platform has also waived its fees for rentals in Ukraine, which are usually between 3% to 15%. It comes as people are reserving properties in Kyiv and elsewhere in the country to support locals, without any intention of travelling to Ukraine.

Airbnb has also stopped its operations in Russia and Belarus.