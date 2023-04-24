Water storage levels in parts of Italy are less than half their normal levels, experts have warned.

After little rain and meagre Alpine snowfalls over winter, Italy is bracing for a second consecutive year of severe drought.

Reservoirs and lakes are at extremely low levels, threatening agricultural production.

"The consequences of such a long drought are there for all to see,” warned Ramona Magno, a researcher at the Institute of Bioeconomy at the National Research Council.

“The big lakes are well below their seasonal average levels, especially the level of Lake Garda has reached its lowest point with about 38 per cent of its capacity.

“Along the entire course of the Po River, the water flow is lower than last year during the same period."

Water storage levels in parts of Lombardy are less than half what they normally are at this time of year, said Attilio Fontana, president of the region.

How bad was the Italian drought in 2022?

Italy last year reeled under its worst drought in 70 years. The Po - the country’s longest river - turned into a long stretch of sand.

An abnormally dry winter brought scant relief for farmers. Lake Garda reached its lowest wintertime levels in over 30 years, revealing a sandy pathway to the isolated island of San Biago.

In February, the lake’s waterline was around 65 cm below average for this time of year.

The extended run of dry weather is devastating the country’s crops. Coldiretti, Italy's main farmers’ association, said the sector had lost some €6 billion last year and predicted 300,000 businesses would lose more if the drought does not end.

Underwater rocks emerge from the water of Lake Garda after northern Italy experienced the worst drought in 70 years in Sirmione, Italy, August 16, 2022. Reuters

How bad will Italy’s drought be this year?

Extreme drought is already affecting 6 per cent of towns in Lombardy and Piedmont, with 19 of them experiencing the highest level of shortage, said Utilitalia, a federation of utility companies.

It said some towns had already started receiving drinking water in tanker trucks.

Such unusually dry weather will become increasingly common. The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicts rainfall in the Po valley will vary more in the coming years, with an increase in extreme weather events.

"The frequency and intensity of extreme weather events are raising the bar higher and higher,” said Magno.

“The costs of a response become unsustainable and leave deeper and deeper wounds that are difficult to heal."

How is Italy preparing for the drought?

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni last month set up a control room to monitor water capacity across the country. In February, she appointed an "extraordinary commissioner with executive powers" to carry out the government's drought battle plan.

On the local level, the Lombardy government has asked water companies and hydroelectric operators to limit their usage.