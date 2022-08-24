Europe is experiencing its worst drought in at least 500 years.
Landscapes across Europe and beyond are being altered as forest fires, melting glaciers, and other disasters threaten to wipe out entire regions.
But as these terrains change, new discoveries are surfacing. Lately, droughts have been drying up river beds across the globe, exposing never seen before archaeological treasures.
We’ve put together a list of the most amazing finds so far:
1. Nazi warships
A fleet of Nazi warships has resurfaced along the Danube river in Serbia. The Danube is Europe’s second largest river, but this year has approached record low water levels caused by drought.
2. The Dolmen of Guadelperal
The Dolmen of Guadelperal, dubbed ‘Spanish Stonehenge’ has been exposed due to receding waters. The stone circle, which dates back to 5,000 BC.C. was submerged in 1963 due to flooding caused by one of General Franco’s rural development projects. Since, it has only been visible four times. But with the Iberian Peninsula the driest it’s been in the past 1,200 years, more sightings could be on the horizon in the future.
3. Hunger stones
In Germany, so-called “hunger stones” have surfaced along the River Rhine. These kinds of rocks are traditionally found in Central Europe, with engravings to commemorate famine and other hardships. Dates visible on the most recently discovered stones include 1947, 1959, 2003, and 2018.
4. WW2 bomb
As the waters of Po shrank, Italy discovered an unexploded World War 2 bomb. Experts in the Italian Army detonated the find securely.
5. Mittani Empire's lost city
In Iraq, an entire city from the bronze age has been discovered in Mosul Dam. The site dates back around 3,400 years and was once an important city in the Mittani Empire. The discovery took place as a result of the draining of Mosul Dam’s reservoir, in an effort to save dying crops. Iraq is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change.
6. Island discovery
China has been making discoveries in dried-up rivers too as the country faces a 70-day heatwave and ongoing drought. With water levels of Yangtze plummeting, an entire island has emerged, with three ancient statues.
Meanwhile, as the Jialing river approaches record low water levels, the Qiansimen bridge stands tall over a dry river bed.
7. Crystal Palace sculptures
In Crystal Palace in the UK, park visitors came across newly exposed sculptures of dinosaurs in its lake. Crystal Palace Dinos, an organisation that protects these sculptures, said on Twitter that both a lack of rain and a failure to dredge regularly were to blame.
8. Dinosaurs track across Texas
Across the Atlantic, dinosaurs also made their mark this year. In Texas, drought has dried the Paluxey River, revealing impressive dinosaur tracks that have been hidden for millions of years.