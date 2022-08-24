Europe is experiencing its worst drought in at least 500 years.

Landscapes across Europe and beyond are being altered as forest fires, melting glaciers, and other disasters threaten to wipe out entire regions.

But as these terrains change, new discoveries are surfacing. Lately, droughts have been drying up river beds across the globe, exposing never seen before archaeological treasures.

We’ve put together a list of the most amazing finds so far:

1. Nazi warships

A fleet of Nazi warships has resurfaced along the Danube river in Serbia. The Danube is Europe’s second largest river, but this year has approached record low water levels caused by drought.

Nazi ships surface in Serbia FEDJA GRULOVIC/REUTERS

europe water levels are so low that sunk nazi warships are popping up in the danube pic.twitter.com/Dmtn9KtGvz — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 21, 2022

2. The Dolmen of Guadelperal

The Dolmen of Guadelperal, dubbed ‘Spanish Stonehenge’ has been exposed due to receding waters. The stone circle, which dates back to 5,000 BC.C. was submerged in 1963 due to flooding caused by one of General Franco’s rural development projects. Since, it has only been visible four times. But with the Iberian Peninsula the driest it’s been in the past 1,200 years, more sightings could be on the horizon in the future.

Dolmen of Guadelperal SUSANA VERA/REUTERS

3. Hunger stones

In Germany, so-called “hunger stones” have surfaced along the River Rhine. These kinds of rocks are traditionally found in Central Europe, with engravings to commemorate famine and other hardships. Dates visible on the most recently discovered stones include 1947, 1959, 2003, and 2018.

Hunger stones revealed on the Rhine River TILMAN BLASSHOFER/REUTERS

4. WW2 bomb

As the waters of Po shrank, Italy discovered an unexploded World War 2 bomb. Experts in the Italian Army detonated the find securely.

WW2 bomb safely detonated in Italy ITALIAN ARMY/via REUTERS

5. Mittani Empire's lost city

In Iraq, an entire city from the bronze age has been discovered in Mosul Dam. The site dates back around 3,400 years and was once an important city in the Mittani Empire. The discovery took place as a result of the draining of Mosul Dam’s reservoir, in an effort to save dying crops. Iraq is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change.

Kemune excavation Universities of Freiburg and Tübingen, KAO

6. Island discovery

China has been making discoveries in dried-up rivers too as the country faces a 70-day heatwave and ongoing drought. With water levels of Yangtze plummeting, an entire island has emerged, with three ancient statues.

Statues revealed as water levels recede Reuters

Meanwhile, as the Jialing river approaches record low water levels, the Qiansimen bridge stands tall over a dry river bed.

Bridge stands over receding waters THOMAS PETER/REUTERS

7. Crystal Palace sculptures

In Crystal Palace in the UK, park visitors came across newly exposed sculptures of dinosaurs in its lake. Crystal Palace Dinos, an organisation that protects these sculptures, said on Twitter that both a lack of rain and a failure to dredge regularly were to blame.

Being a human being walking around the Crystal Palace dinosaurs in a newly dried up lake feels…loaded. pic.twitter.com/CIxLmEc34H — Lucy Prebble (@lucyprebblish) August 19, 2022

8. Dinosaurs track across Texas

Across the Atlantic, dinosaurs also made their mark this year. In Texas, drought has dried the Paluxey River, revealing impressive dinosaur tracks that have been hidden for millions of years.