Plunge into Ocean Calls, the podcast making waves on our blue planet

Do we still have time to save the ocean? Is it okay to eat fish if you love our planet? What happens if we mine the deep seafloor? What can be done about plastic pollution? These are some of the important topics we are plunging into in our new Euronews podcast series, Ocean Calls.

Over the course of the eight 30-minute episodes in the series we dive into the issues making waves on our blue planet, debating the issues with renowned experts. Names on the guestlist for our first two episodes include climate scientist Professor Johan Rockström, environmental writer George Monbiot, Oceana fishing expert Vanya Vulperhorst, and United Nations fishing and aquaculture guru Manuel Barange.

Euronews science reporter Jeremy Wilks hosts the podcast, scuppering the myths, navigating the tricky questions and sailing through the jargon to deliver insights into the most significant stories in the ocean environment.

After the serious debate you can also sit back and hear passionate people from the worlds of science, cinema, and even space talking about their favourite marine species. Guests for this segment include Dr Jane Goodall, ocean campaigner Alexandra Cousteau and ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano.

Ocean Calls is a message in a bottle from sea lovers at Euronews to ocean fans around the world. Subscribe to Ocean Calls on your favourite podcast app, or find it on euronews.com from the 30th of June.

Created in partnership with the European Commission's DG Mare.