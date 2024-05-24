ADVERTISEMENT
Radio Schuman: Your Europe's morning call to start the day ahead

Radio Schuman
By Maïa de La BaumeEleonora Vasques
EU politics, news from the continent, and culture. Radio Schuman is your new daily European podcast, covering the latest stories from Brussels and beyond with EU correspondent Maïa de La Baume.

Radio Schuman is your new go-to podcast to spice up your weekday mornings with relevant news, insights and behind-the-scenes from Brussels and the rest of Europe.

Hosted by senior EU correspondent Maïa de La Baume, Radio Schuman brings you the latest European stories through the voices of their protagonists and experts. 

Explore the challenges faced by Europe and envision the future of the Union every day from Monday to Friday with Euronews.

Additional sources • Zacharia Vigneron

European Union Podcast European elections