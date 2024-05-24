EU politics, news from the continent, and culture. Radio Schuman is your new daily European podcast, covering the latest stories from Brussels and beyond with EU correspondent Maïa de La Baume.

ADVERTISEMENT

Radio Schuman is your new go-to podcast to spice up your weekday mornings with relevant news, insights and behind-the-scenes from Brussels and the rest of Europe.

Hosted by senior EU correspondent Maïa de La Baume, Radio Schuman brings you the latest European stories through the voices of their protagonists and experts.

Explore the challenges faced by Europe and envision the future of the Union every day from Monday to Friday with Euronews.