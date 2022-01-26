Rihanna's foundation donates over €13 million to climate justice

Rihanna is backing her belief that climate change is a social-justice issue by pledging $15 million (€13.2m) to the movement through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

The singer announced on Tuesday that the donation to 18 climate justice organisations would contribute to seven Caribbean nations and the United States. These include the Climate Justice Alliance, the Indigenous Environmental Network and the Movement for Black Lives.

"Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of colour and island nations facing the brunt of climate change,'' says Rihanna, who is from the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados.

Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of colour and island nations facing the brunt of climate change.

She explains that her foundation, which is named after her grandparents, prioritises both climate resilience and climate justice work.

The grants, made in partnership with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's StartSmall philanthropic initiative, are focused on groups with female, LGBT, and Black and Indigenous leaders because their communities are at the greatest risk.

"Funders must build partnerships with grassroots organisations, acknowledging their deep understanding of what is necessary to achieve climate justice in their own communities,'' Justine Lucas, Clara Lionel Foundation's executive director, said in a statement.