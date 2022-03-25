200 of the best chefs from around the world are hard at work preparing food for this year's Oscars Governors Ball.

Chef Wolfgang Puck and his catering company have collaborated with the Bronx-based culinary collective Ghetto Gastro, to create the menu for the special occasion.

It's a mammoth task for the chefs and requires weeks of careful planning and preparation in order to feed the 1,500 celebrities in attendance.

"Obviously, this is such a big endeavor. We have 200 people in the kitchen. 600 people in the dining room and we serve 1,500 people. Everything is cooked at the last moment. So, nothing is precooked. So, it's going to be really good," said Puck.

What's on the menu?

A photo showing an array of food delights for the Oscars Governors Ball, including the iconic chocolate Oscars statues AFP

The menu is said to feature new and imaginative dishes, as well as guest favourites such as salmon Oscars and spicy tuna cones.

One of the standout food delights made by Puck's team are the mini chocolate, golden Oscars statues, which are gifted to guests in takeaway boxes.

"We have our chocolate Oscars, which is 70% chocolate, it's a French chocolate from Valrhona, the Guanaja chocolate. We mold them, we let them crystallize," explains Oscars party chef, Garry Larduinat.

Wolfgang Puck's Oscars prediction

Chef Wolfgang Puck and his team pose with the Black Power Kitchen team ahead of the 94th Academy Awards AFP

Puck had his say on which films he thinks are in the running for the highly-anticipated Best Picture award.

"I think CODA probably is the best one. CODA and Belfast I would bet on," said Puck.

He also gave his thoughts on Ridley' Scott's House of Gucci, which has been Oscar-nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

"I just saw a few days ago on the way home from Dubai, I saw the Ridley Scott movie. I thought it's nice but not enough food in it. I said a movie about Italy with no food is not about Italy," joked Austrian-American chef.

The 94th Oscars Academy Awards takes place on Monday 28 March between 0200 and 0500 CET.

