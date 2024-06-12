Qatar 365 invites you to taste initiatives with a farm to table flavour, pushing individuals towards more sustainable practices

Bridging the gap between producers and consumers is vital in helping societies move towards sustainable practices.

In Qatar, the farm-to-table approach is gaining in popularity, and the Qatar 365 team went along to see how these initiatives are reaching their goals while remaining sustainable and environmentally responsible.

The first stop is The Ritz Carlton Doha, a luxury hotel that dedicates space to farming and gardening. Laila Humairah discovered that this program is all about stimulating visitors' senses. The Ritz Kids Garden is open for adults and children to explore and discover the vegetables, fruits, herbs, and spices growing there. They can also feed the animals, as the farm is home to goats, ducks, and turkeys.

The garden also provides the freshest ingredients for the hotel's culinary team. General manager Carlo Javakhi said the concept has exceeded expectations, and expansion plans are underway.

Aadel Haleem went to The Little Gardener's Academy, by Hadiqaa, to participate in a gardening session. The Education City micro-farm is focused on interactivity and helping young people understand food and nature. Agricultural engineer Vicky Damalou, who co-founded Hadiqaa, says the goal is to promote sustainable living in the Gulf.

The local first mindset is more than just a business strategy for Hamad Al Hajri. The founder and CEO of Snoonu, one of Qatar's leading food delivery services, aims to address people's daily needs using technology.