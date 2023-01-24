Mallorca was hit by its largest snowfall in more than five years on Monday, with 7 centimetres settling in Fornalutx and a temperature of -2.4 degrees Celsius registered in the Sierra de Tramuntana mountain range.

The Palma Met Office said on Monday that even heavier snow is expected on Wednesday, with as much as 10 centimetres falling in some areas.

In a tweet by the El Racó Balear de la Meteorologia (The Balearic Corner of Meteorology), snow was reported to have settled in Mallorca above 500 metres, and in Ibiza at around 250 to 300 metres.

Several regions in Italy are also facing extreme weather alerts due to snowfall and freezing conditions, such as in Le Marche and Emilia Romagna, where an Orange Alert has been issued due to the weather posing a threat to people and property.

Rai's La Vita in Diretta reports that there are also alerts in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Calabria, Molise, Puglia and Umbria, and a risk of avalanches in the Lombardy Alps and the Veneto Dolomites.

Slovenia, Croatia, and Austria have also been affected by snow storms, causing power outages along with road and school closures in some areas, such as Carinthia in Austria, where 5000 households were left without power.

This comes after some ski resorts in the northern Alps and French Pyrenees were forced to close earlier this month due to a lack of snowfall.

