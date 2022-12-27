Roads are snowy all over Iceland, some of them have been closed and rescue teams have been busy.

Despite the driving conditions, many tourists had already made their way to Seljalandsfoss over the Christmas period and had parked their rental cars on the side of the highway so that the second lane was closed.

Vik and Reynisfjara are popular destinations for tourists all year round but all roads leading to the villages have been closed because of the extremely snowy conditions. Up to 200 tourists were rescued from areas surrounding Vik on Christmas day. All hotels in the village are now fully booked.