Cars slowed and stopped on icy roads and bundled-up commuters gingerly navigated snow-covered pavements as a snowstorm swept through the South Korean capital and nearby regions.

The snow on Thursday is part of a cold spell that has the country in its grip.

More than five centimetres fell in Seoul in 24 hours on Thursday morning, while neighbouring cities like Incheon saw six to eight centimetres of snow.

Morning temperatures in the region dropped to around -10 degrees Celsius and the country’s weather agency forecast similar weather for Friday raising concerns that driving conditions may worsen after a hard freeze.

Hundreds of residents have reported disruption to the main water supplies.

