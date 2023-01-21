In Poland, nearly 300,00 people are without electricity as heavy snowfall returns to the country after an unusually warm delay.

Poor road conditions have caused several fatal accidents and train delays, especially in the south. Emergency services in the area said they responded to more than 2000 callouts in one day.

In Malopolskie and Podkarpackie, repair crews are struggling to access damaged power lines due to dangerous conditions.

With temperatures expected to plummet further, authorities across the country are on high alert.

