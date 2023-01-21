English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
world news

Watch: Heavy snowfall returns to Poland causing chaos on roads

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
Heavy snow returns to Poland.
Heavy snow returns to Poland.   -   Copyright  Michal Dyjuk/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved

In Poland, nearly 300,00 people are without electricity as heavy snowfall returns to the country after an unusually warm delay.

Poor road conditions have caused several fatal accidents and train delays, especially in the south. Emergency services in the area said they responded to more than 2000 callouts in one day.

In Malopolskie and Podkarpackie, repair crews are struggling to access damaged power lines due to dangerous conditions.

With temperatures expected to plummet further, authorities across the country are on high alert. 

For more watch Euronews' in the video above.