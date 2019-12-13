Europe reacts: Put Brexit deal to vote 'as soon as possible', says EU

The European Union have welcomed Boris Johnson's thumping general election victory, calling for the Brexit deal to be put to a vote in the House of Commons "as soon as possible" in order to remove uncertainty, Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.

Talking to reporters as he arrived for the second day of an EU leaders' summit in Brussels on Friday, Michel congratulated Johnson on his win and said he expects "as soon as possible, the vote by the British parliament on the Withdrawal Agreement. It's important to have the clarity as soon as possible."

"I hope we will be able to work very hard with the British government, and it's important to give the stability, to give the security as soon as possible for the citizens but also for the companies. For the British companies but also for the European companies.

"My point is very clear. The EU, we are ready. We have decided what are our priorities. The level-playing field is a very important priority for us. We consider very important to keep this close cooperation with the United Kingdom, to develop the possibility for trade, for economic development but also in other fields like security like defence.

"I hope we will have a loyal negotiation, a good negotiation," he added.

Johnson's Conservatives have secured 363 of the 650-seats House of Commons, all but ensuring that the newly-reelected Prime Minister will pass his Brexit deal through Parliament easily and quickly.

The majority — the biggest of any Conservative government since the 1950s — also means Johnson will not have to rely on Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party and that the influence of the hardline European Reform Group — led by arch Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg — is likely to be curtailed.

EU sources told Euronews' Shona Murray that although "it’s a tragedy that Remainers were such a divided mess", the strong Conservative majority means that Johnson "has flexibility now to negotiate a decent trade deal."

US President Donald Trump was also among the firsts on Friday morning to congratulate Johnson.

Taking to Twitter, the American leader wrote that "Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after Brexit"

"This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the EU. Celebrate Boris," he added.

During the campaign, the main opposition Labour party had accused the US President of interfering in the election after he told Nigel Farage in a radio interview that it would be "so bad" if Jeremy Corbyn were to be elected. Meanwhile, he had described Johnson as a "fantastic man and I think he's the exact right guy for the times" and said the two of them enjoyed "a great friendship".