Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party, on Thursday accused the US President of interfering in the UK elections after Trump told Nigel Farage's radio show that it would be "so bad" if Corbyn was elected prime minister.

Corbyn wrote on Twitter that the US leader "is trying to interfere in Britain's election to get his friend Boris Johnson elected".

Corbyn's comments came as LBC aired a phone interview conducted by Brexit party leader Nigel Farage — who also hosts a regular show on the radio station — with Trump.

During their conversation, the US leader said, "Corbyn would be so bad for your country. He'd be so bad, he'd take you in such a bad way. He'd take you into such bad places".

Meanwhile, he described Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a "fantastic man and I think he's the exact right guy for the times" and said the two of them enjoyed "a great friendship".

UK lawmakers backed Johnson's call for a general election on Wednesday despite previously rejecting three similar calls after the EU granted Britain another Brexit extension to January 31, 2020. It is scheduled to be held on December 12.

On Brexit, Trump said he is "disappointed" the UK was unable to leave the EU as expected on Thursday.

He also said that the US wants "to do trade with the UK" but that "certain aspects" of the Brexit deal struck earlier this month between Johnson and EU leaders would prevent the US and the UK from strengthening their trade relationship.

"We can't make a trade deal with the UK. I think we can do many times the numbers that we're doing right now and certainly much bigger numbers that you're doing under the European Union," Trump told Farage.