Labour figures reacted with dismay to key losses and an exit poll which predicted a bad defeat for the opposition party.

"This is obviously a very disappointing night for the Labour Party," Corbyn acknowledged.

He said that he would not lead the party into a future election but said he would not step down immediately.

"It's very important to reflect on and discuss why we were unable to win people's trust," said former shadow foreign secretary Hilary Benn.

He said a transition to new leadership was clearly coming.

"Sorry we couldn't offer you a Labour Party you could trust," Labour candidate Caroline Flint said as she explained that Corbyn's supporters would blame the losses on Brexit while remain-supporters would blame Corbyn.

Labour candidate Ruth Smeeth said on Sky News that it was an "appalling, heartbreaking night for the Labour party." Smeeth called on Corbyn to resign as the party's leader and said that Labour was the "racist party".

Matthew Goodwin explained his view of the party's failure explaining that the problem is that it's breaking into multiple parties. In his view, it's not as simple as replacing Jeremy Corbyn.

It was also a rough night for the Liberal Democrats whose leader Jo Swinson lost her seat in East Dunbartonshire.

Swinson said that the results were significant and that the increases for the Conservative party and SNP showed "nationalism" on both sides.