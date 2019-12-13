Latest Live Coverage

United Kingdom

UK Liberal Democrats to elect new leader in new year after Jo Swinson loses seat

By  Alice Tidey  with Euronews
Britain's Liberal Democrats will hold a leadership contest in the new year after leader Jo Swinson lost her seat on Friday in a bruising General Election night for the party.

Swinson had only been leading the centrist party since July following the resignation of former leader Vince Cable, but lost her seat as representative for East Dunbartonshire, north of Glasgow, to the Scottish National party' Amy Callaghan by just 149 votes

Lib Dem President, Baroness Sal Brinton said in a statement that "in the weeks ahead we will elect a new leader and our party will continue to be the rallying point for anyone who believes in a country where everyone has the chance to get on in life."

Brinton and MP Ed Davey will be joint acting leaders in the meantime.

The Liberal Democrats are projected to win just 11 seats in the 650-strong Parliament, down one from what they secured in the 2017 general elections, and seven from when the election was announced. The party had welcomed a string of defectors over the past few months.

