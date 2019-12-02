Amazon removes Christmas ornaments depicting Auschwitz concentration camp

By Ben Kesslen with NBC News Tech and Science News • last updated: 02/12/2019 - 13:44

Amazon has removed Christmas ornaments from its website that depict the Auschwitz concentration camp after complaints on social media.

The Auschwitz Memorial, which preserves the site of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp in Poland, tweeted images of ornaments and other trinkets featuring the camp on Sunday.

"Selling 'Christmas ornaments' with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate," the memorial wrote, calling on Amazon to remove the items featuring Auschwitz.

The Memorial also tweeted images of a beer opener featuring Auschwitz and a mouse pad labeled the "Massacre Auschwitcz Birkenau Jewish Death."

Referring to the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, the Memorial said, "We are not sure if [Yad Vashem] would like the "Christmas ornament" with a freight car used for deporting Jews for extermination either."

Amazon told NBC News in a statement Monday morning that the products in question have been removed.

"All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account," a company spokesperson said in a statement.