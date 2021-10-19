Apple released two new chips built into more powerful new MacBook Pro laptops and a third-generation AirPod wireless earbud that pair with a new cheaper monthly music streaming service.

We take a look at what's new.

More powerful chips

Apple's new chips are called the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. The company says they are bigger and faster than its previous M1 chips.

The new chips were announced almost a year after Apple showed off its first Mac computers, which are powered by its own silicon design.

It follows reports that Apple cut its iPhone 13 production targets amid the global computer chip shortage.

The new chips will help Apple improve video processing in its computers, while extending their battery life.

"The Mac is now one year into its two-year transition to Apple silicon, and M1 Pro and M1 Max represent another huge step forward," Apple said as it continues to move away from the Macs that ran on Intel Corp chips.

The California-based company, which launched its new line of iPhones just over a month ago, added more products just in time for the holiday season.

The iPhone maker will have a $4.99 (€4.28) per-month Apple Music subscription plan and added vibrant colors to its HomePod mini smart speakers.

New Macbooks

Apple announced two new MacBook Pros fitted with its latest M1 Pro and the M1 Max chips. The new laptops got a new chassis design and Apple replaced the touch bar with a row of physical keys. The laptops, aimed at high-end creative professionals, also have a new 1080p camera.

The new MacBook Pro simply has no equal and is by far the best pro notebook we’ve ever built. Greg Joswiak Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing

The new Apple chips also helped the company expand the battery in these new laptops. Apple claimed that the 14-inch model will deliver up to 17 hours of video playback, while the 16-inch model will play video for up to 21 hours - adding seven and 10 additional hours of battery life to the new notebooks.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro model will start at $1,999 (€1,716) and the base 16-inch MacBook Pro model will cost $2,499 (€2,145). The top-end 16-inch MacBook Pro will cost $6,099 (€5,235).

“We set out to create the world’s best pro notebook, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max — a game-changing combination of phenomenal performance, unrivaled battery life, and groundbreaking features,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

“The all-new MacBook Pro adds a breathtaking XDR display, more ports like MagSafe 3, an advanced 1080p camera, and a sensational six-speaker sound system, all in a stunning new design. The new MacBook Pro simply has no equal and is by far the best pro notebook we’ve ever built.”

Cheaper airpods

Apple launched the third version of it popular AirPods. The new earbuds will start at $179 (€153)and come with some features it would share with the higher-end AirPods Pro. The new AirPods will come with spatial audio, a longer battery life and a new design.

The extended battery life enables up to six hours of listening time and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the convenient charging case, the company says.

The AirPods and AirPods Pro will come with a MagSafe charging case - enabling customers to use magnetic wireless chargers to juice up their earbud case. The base AirPods model got a price cut and will now cost $129 (€110) in the United States.

The new laptops and earbuds will available for online orders starting Monday and will be in stores October 26.

“AirPods forever changed wireless headphones with their groundbreaking design, incredible sound, and magical experience,” said Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“We are excited to introduce the next generation of AirPods, featuring unrivaled sound through Adaptive EQ and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, along with seamless interaction between Apple devices — making the world’s best-selling headphones even better.”