Euronews Debates

The technology sector is facing sharper scrutiny after a former Facebook employee turned whistleblower accused the company of knowingly choosing profits over public safety, providing thousands of internal documents to support the claims.

As calls for more regulation intensify, citizens, policy-makers and innovators are wondering: how can we ensure technology serves the public good without stifling innovation?

This will be one of the questions at the centre of our latest Euronews Debate on Tuesday 19 October at 15:00 CEST. Follow it live on this page.

Our experts will discuss how various different types of companies develop and deploy tech and innovation, as well as answering the question of whether it can be profitable and for the public good.

You can submit your burning questions on the future of the digital economy for our panel to address during the live debate

Innovation is fuelling today’s global economies. The deployment and use of technology are seen as key to driving up productivity and growth whilst reducing the impact on the planet’s precious, finite resources. With this, should come wealth, increased living standards and a positive impact on society. That’s the theory. But with most innovation being driven by the private sector, who is benefiting in reality?

Pre-pandemic research found that “the digital economy is worth $11.5 (€10) trillion globally, equivalent to 15.5 per cent of global GDP and has grown two and a half times faster than global GDP over the past 15 years."

COVID-19 and the new digital habits it brought about have further strengthened the profits and power of tech giants, with the five largest companies (Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook) reporting in April a combined revenue of over €1.04 trillion.

There are fears Europe's digital economy is lagging behind other parts of the world. Data published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation showed that Chinese and US firms account for about 85% of AI-related patents globally.

But the old continent is a pioneer when it comes to setting the standards governing the technologies of tomorrow, with groundbreaking laws around data protection and privacy. The Digital Services Act, a new legislative proposal by the European Commission, aims to regulate illegal online content, including hate speech, by increasing platform liability.

Yet while governments feed and fertilise innovation through funding and education, the hands-on role of the public sector in steering the path of technological change can be limited.

With so much power in the hands of private firms, how in tune are they with the mood of today’s wider society? Those who increasingly want to know that new tech is safe, good for the environment and doesn’t breach their privacy and human rights. And all this in a world of disinformation and declining trust.

What is driving the private sector to invest heavily in R&D? Is it possible for innovation to drive up profits and public good? What role should there be for policymakers going forward, to ensure that innovation does benefit all? What kind of collaborations are we already seeing?

Join us for our latest Euronews debate, when we will be putting these questions and more to a the special panel of guests below.

Meet our panel

Annalise Eggimann Euronews

Annalise Eggimann, CEO, Innosuisse - The Swiss Innovation Agency executive supports Swiss start-ups, promoting science-based innovation for the good of the economy and society in Switzerland.

Tommaso Di Giovanni Euronews

Tommaso Di Giovanni, Vice President, International Communications, Philip Morris International - The corporate communications specialist's work focuses on raising global awareness of the opportunity presented by innovation, science and technology to achieve a smoke-free world.

Andrew Smith Euronews

Andrew Smith, Professor of Consumer Behaviour & N/LAB Director, Nottingham University Business School - The academic specialises in consumer behaviour and psychology, with a focus on ethical decision-making.

Elena Bou Euronews

Elena Bou, Innovation Director, EIT Innoenergy - The researcher, practitioner and professor in innovation founded the European incubator EIT InnoEnergy in 2010. The company has since supported nearly 500 start-ups in the field of sustainable energy, including two unicorns.

Damon Embling Euronews

Damon Embling,Euronews moderator - Damon is a seasoned broadcast journalist with more than 20 years of professional experience gained in the UK, across Europe and globally. At Euronews, he regularly produces and presents programmes, with a focus on business, travel and tourism, and technology.