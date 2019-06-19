World's highest-operating weather stations installed on Mount Everest

The world's highest-operating weather stations have been installed on Mount Everest, according to the National Geographic Society.

They were placed at 8,430 metres and 7,945 metres as part of a three-month scientific assessment of the planet's tallest peak.

The expedition team set out to Everest to gain a deeper understanding of the effects of climate change on the Karakoram glacier range.

Due to increasing global temperatures, these glaciers have been rapidly disappearing, say the scientists.

The geology team from National Geographic and Rolex's Perpetual Planet Extreme Expedition NATIONALGEOGRAPHIC/FREDDIEWILKINSONNATIONALGEOGRAPHIC/FREDDIEWILKINSON

The extreme weather conditions ravaging this region has made studying the effects of climate change on the area accurately nearly impossible. The research completed on the expedition "will fill critical data gaps on the world’s life support systems and drive solutions to assure that they can continue to fuel our future,” says executive director Jonathon Baille.

A night wind spins an anemometer at a weather station installed during National Geographic and Rolex's 2019 Perpetual Planet Extreme Expedition to Mt. Everest NATIONALGEOGRAPHIC/ERICDAFTNATIONALGEOGRAPHIC/ERICDAFT

To undertake the study, climate scientists researched biology, geology, glaciology, mapping, and meteorology in the Karakoram range. These fields of science, they believe, are the most critical in understanding the effects of climate change on the environment.

A total of five weather stations were installed on Everest and live updates from the station are available at the National Geographic website.