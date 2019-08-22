Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Switzerland

Watch: River of clouds descends on Alpine valley

By Euronews with Reuters
The effect is due to a meteorological phenomenon called 'inversion'
A river of clouds could be seen descending on Wednesday through the Grimsel Pass in the Swiss Alps and into a nearby valley.

The swells of vapour are the result of a meteorological phenomenon known as inversion.

Inversion takes place when the normal temperature profile with altitude is inverted – meaning air temperature increases with height as opposed to the usual decrease in temperature in higher altitudes. Warmer air then flows above cooler air, resulting in a "river of clouds".

Switzerland's Grimsel Pass connects the upper valley of the River Aare with that of the Rhône, thus crossing the continental divide between the North Sea and the Mediterranean Sea – at an elevation of 2,164 metres.

Video editor • Christophe Pitiot