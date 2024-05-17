Francis Ford Coppola poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Megalopolis'
Culture news

Video. Cannes 2024 roundup: Megalopolis and Furiosa receive mixed reviews

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is currently in full swing with “Megalopolis” and “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” making their highly-anticipated premieres. Both have received mixed reviews so far.

