WATCH: World War II veterans depart for annual commemoration ceremony

The American airline, Delta Air Lines, provided support to the veterans for this year’s World War II commemoration, with several employees – who are part of the airline’s Veteran Business Resource Group – receiving special training through the Best Defense Foundation to serve as primary care providers.

Ahead of the departure, a gate event was held to honour the veterans before the boarding process. An airport processional followed the veterans as they prepared for boarding.

The Dutchtown High School marching band, also travelling to Normandy to play during the D-Day Commemoration, treated the veterans to a special performance followed by an honour guard ceremony.