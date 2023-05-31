Now playing Next Can a TV channel keep the language of Jesus alive? Now playing Next Watch: Families in Mexico demand justice for missing loved ones Now playing Next Latest news bulletin | May 31st – Midday Now playing Next Watch: Neil deGrasse Tyson explains the phenomenon of "Manhattanhenge" Now playing Next Glazer, Yakusho and Dizdar: The other winners of Cannes 2023 Now playing Next Uncovering ancient mummification workshops in Egypt Now playing Next Three skeletal remains and two new frescos uncovered at Pompeii site Now playing Next Watch: Families in Mexico demand justice for missing loved ones Now playing Next Police identify liquid that turned Venice's Grand Canal bright green Now playing Next Watch: Ethnic Serbs clash with police in northern Kosovo Now playing Next Watch: Venice's Grand Canal turns phosphorescent green Now playing Next Explore Qatar's grassroots initiatives aiming to protect the planet Now playing Next France's ban on domestic flights doesn't go far enough, say experts Now playing Next Hot headed? Control your mind with 'moving meditation’ in China Now playing Next Algae is a low-carbon protein. The EU is lagging in production Now playing Next Air New Zealand weighing passengers before boarding flights More videos See Updated: 31/05/2023 - 15:54 Listening to the news in the language of Jesus send Copy/paste the link below: Copy Copy/paste the article video embed link below: Copy A new television channel has been launched in Iraq to save the 2,000-year-old Syriac language. ...More JESUS LANGUAGES CHRISTIANITY IRAQ TELEVISION