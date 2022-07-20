Sri Lankans demonstrated outside the presidential office on Wednesday as lawmakers chose Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the successor to the fugitive Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Wickremesinghe, 73, is a seasoned politician with extensive experience in diplomatic and international affairs. He led crucial negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on an economic rescue package and received support from members of the fragmented ruling coalition. But he is unpopular among voters who see him as a remnant of the Rajapaksa government.